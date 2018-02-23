Is Turmeric More Effective Than Popular Painkillers? Our Expert Explains
A new study now claims that this Indian spice is more effective than painkillers in easing pain and healing athletic injuries.
Curcumin in turmeric plays an important role in healing inflammation
- Turmeric has been popular since ages for its medicinal properties
- Curcumin plays an important role in healing injuries naturally
- Turmeric is recommended for patients who are dealing with allergies
Turmeric has been popular since ages for its medicinal and antiseptic properties. And a new study now claims that this Indian spice is more effective than painkillers in easing pain and healing athletic injuries. This study was published in the journal, "European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences." It states that in a period of less than three weeks, turmeric eased the pain of injured rugby players as much as the popular painkillers, paracetamol and ibuprofen, and that too without any side effects.
Researchers said that this happens due to curcumin, an essential component of turmeric which plays an important role in healing injuries naturally. Researchers said that naturally-derived curcumin products can actually be a safe remedy for painful muscular conditions which take place due to high-intensity physical activities.
This component also played an important role in healing inflammation which can be very helpful for arthritis patients. It is much safer than other alternatives because patients do not have to deal with the complications linked with other therapies and treatments available.
To this, our expert Dr Sushila Kataria says, "For patients of allergy, asthma or sinus problems are recommended turmeric. It is also recommended for patients who are dealing with inflammation and conditions like arthritis. So, turmeric is recommended for patients who are dealing with allergies and inflammation."
For a long time, curcumin has been termed as a safe home remedy for curing arthritis, heart diseases and cancer. Not only this, results of the new study say that people who take curcumin are more likely to stick to the same treatment.
50 rugby players from the Italian premier Piacenza club south of Milan were chosen for this study. All these players had been suffering from either bone or muscle problems.
These people were divided into two groups. Half of the participants were given a gram of curcumin extract, Algocur. This is known as Turmeric + in UK. Participants were given this for 10 days, the rest were given painkillers.
Dr Kataria further added, "It is anti-inflammatory and mildly anti-biotic in nature. It surely is recommended for patients who deal with pain but not much when it comes to healing."
"Per se, I have not used turmeric for pain relief. But yes as anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic, turmeric is recommended," says Dr Kataria.
Turmeric was also found effective in boosting memory and easing depression. Curcumin gives turmeric its characteristic yellow colour and anti-inflammatory properties which help treating depression and dementia.
(Dr Sushila Kataria is the Director of the Department of Internal Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.