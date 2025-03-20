Understanding How Nutrition Supports Pancreatic Cancer Patients
Proper nutrition brings promising improvement in treatment outcomes
Nutrition plays a significant role in the treatment outcomes and quality of life of cancer patients. Their problems go beyond cancer. They are faced with very complex nutritional issues demanding careful management and support.
The major challenge that we encounter is loss of weight and decrease of appetite. More than a third of patients with pancreatic cancer present significant weight loss at the time of diagnosis; such weight loss is not only measurable by weight on a scale but also affects treatment tolerability and overall survival.
Due to the dual functions of digestion and blood sugar regulation performed by the pancreas, a cancer affecting this organ creates an ideal storm of nutritional challenges. Many of my patients feel that they do not digest food well because not enough enzymes are being generated. We usually prescribe pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) to these patients; it has been very successful in enabling them better absorb nutrients from their food.
Many patients respond well to "little and often." So instead of serving them with large meals, Patients can be encouraged to have frequent, smaller portions throughout the day. Simple strategies like keeping nutrient-dense snacks readily available can make a significant difference. It is recommended that they may consider:
- Low-fat skim milk yogurt with fruits
- Crackers
- Nutrient-rich smoothies
- Small sandwiches with protein-rich fillings
Chemotherapy, while essential for treatment, often presents additional nutritional challenges. Many patients develop taste alterations, nausea, and mouth sores that make eating difficult in addition to being treated with chemotherapy. The above-stated side effects have been managed in so many ways. For taste changes, plastic utensils can be used to reduce the metallic taste, feeling and try different seasonings. For nausea, anti-emetics can be given, and patients can take ginger or ginger products.
One very important yet often overlooked dimension is physical activity complementary to nutritional support.It is advisable for patients to reduce sedentary time and move at least after every 40 minutes. This helps not only to maintain muscle mass but also stimulates one's appetite. Nutrition combined with activity yields good outcomes in treatment tolerance and overall improvements in one's well-being.
Food fortification techniques are often used for patients with adequate appetite but reduced food intake. This means that normal meals get enriched by the addition of high-calorie, high-protein supplements. Small changes like adding skimmed milk to soups, or including healthy oils are enough to enhance nutritional intake without bigger portions.
Nutritional supplement drinks have proven effective, particularly where such patients don't find solid food manageable. Remember, of course, to always try to get these food supplements to supplement, not replace, what would otherwise be a regular food intake.
Another aspect of nutritional support critical in itself is blood sugar management. Because of the adverse effects produced by pancreatic cancer on insulin production in some patients, some may also have diabetes, which is managed through monitoring blood glucose levels and following recommendations related to nutrition.
One thing to remember is, while most alternative diets are likely to appeal to those patients who are keen to take charge of their condition, many such restrictive diets can do harm. Evidence-based nutritional support, and not following unsubstantiated dietary exclusions, is important.
The emotional aspect of eating is not to be underestimated. Many patients are anxious concerning food and digestion. Close collaboration with dietitians continues to prove itself in both practice and emotional support. On a regular basis, nutritional assessments and adjusting support plans whenever needed go a long way.
Especially for malnourished patients, proper nutrition brings promising improvement in treatment outcomes; they tolerate chemotherapy better and maintain a good quality of life over the treatment journey.
With increasing knowledge about Cancer Physiology, nutrition will enter the care aspect of pancreatic cancer more and more as patients will consider it an integral part of treatment rather than paying for extra services. There is firm evidence that nutritional status has a correlation with better outcomes and the ability, in part, to complete the intended courses of therapies given to patients.
To continue our progress in understanding pancreatic health treatments, comprehensive nutritional support should become clearer in its roles. It is more than just weight maintenance; it is strengthening the patients' bodies so that they may take the resilience and strength needed to go through treatment with hope. We can help our patients to retain their strength, dignity, and quality of life as they move through the cancer journey with careful attention to their nutritional requirements and symptom management.
(Dr Dipanjan Panda, Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centres)
