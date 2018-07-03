ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's How You Can Treat Heartburn Without Any Medication

Here's How You Can Treat Heartburn Without Any Medication

Heartburns and acid reflux are some of the most common gastrointestinal problems experienced by people across the world. It is quite common in India, thanks to our super-spicy curries.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 3, 2018 11:10 IST
3-Min Read
Here

Heart burns can give you a great deal of discomfort

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Heartburn is a gastrointestinal problem that causes a lot of discomfort
  2. Baking soda is a base substance which can put the heartburns to rests
  3. Ginger has been used as a powerful remedy for treating heartburns
Have you ever experienced sudden hiccups, a sharp burning sensation which rises from the stomach, shoots through the chest and rises up to the throat? Well, it's not a heart attack, it's just heartburn. Nevertheless, they're discomforting. Heartburns and acid reflux are some of the most common gastrointestinal problems experienced by people across the world. It is quite common in India, thanks to our super-spicy curries. There are a number of factors which contribute to heartburn, but the worst part is that it gives you a great deal of discomfort. It happens when the ring muscle, the one which allows your food into your stomach, relaxes when it should not. Due to this, acids from your stomach shoot up to your esophagus and it gives you're a burning sensation arising from your stomach and coming up to your throat. While there are over-the-counter drugs available for heartburn, it is better to turn to natural remedies.
 
 
heartburn

Heartburn is quite common in India due to our super-spicy curries
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Explained: Acid Reflux And 4 Foods That Cause The Heartburn​

Here's a list of the best natural remedies for heartburn:

1. A spoon of baking soda

One teaspoon of sodium bicarbonate or baking soda can be a very helpful remedy for heartburn. Baking soda is a base substance which can put the heartburn-related sensations to rest. The pH levels of baking soda are over 7.0 and it helps neutralize the stomach acids, thereby putting the heartburn sensations to an end. Mix one teaspoon of baking soda to eight ounces of water and drink it. Do not repeat this for over a week as it can have side effects on your body.

Also read: Bet You Didn't Know These Health Benefits Of Baking Soda

2. Apple cider vinegar

The pH levels of apple cider vinegar stand at 5. Drinking it helps in making the stomach more acidic, thereby improving digestion and preventing pressure buildup. Your stomach's contents must have a pH level of 1 or 2 for proper digestion. This ensures that food is not just getting fermented in your body. All you need to do is add a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to one-fourth cup of water and drink it every five minutes till the burning sensation ends. You can also drink this shot beforehand to prevent heartburn in the first place.

3. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera has been used for treating skin burns due to its soothing effects. Aloe vera juice has the ability to reduce inflammation as well. Therefore, drinking a cup of aloe vera juice can be very helpful in reducing stomach inflammation. It soothes the lining of the esophagus and the stomach, thereby providing you relief.

RELATED STORIES

Can You Use Lemon Water to Treat Acid Reflux?

Lemon water can be used as an effective treatment for acid reflux. But make sure you dilute lemon juice in water and don't have concentrated lemon juice.

Can I Have Milk And Dairy Products If I Have Acid Reflux?

Even though dairy products like milk and yogurt are considered a part of a balanced diet, their tolerance is highly subjective and they may or may not worsen acid reflux.


Also read: 4 Health Benefits Of Aloe Vera You Didn't Know

 
aloe vera

Aloe vera juice has the ability to reduce inflammation

4. Lemon juice

The pH level of lemon juce is 2; which is much higher than that of vinegar. Besides this, it is a rich source of vitamin C and other vital nutrients which makes it a healthier remedy for heartburn. Pour the juice of an organic lemon in a glass and drink it straight. If you can't drink it that way, add it to one-fourth glass of water and then drink it. It will make your stomach more acidic thereby helping with digestion. You may have to repeat this more than once just like the apple cider vinegar remedy.

Also read: Lemon Nutrition: 8 Amazing Health Benefits Of Lemons

5. Ginger tea

For years ginger has been used as a powerful remedy for treating nausea and heartburn. The anti-inflammatory properties of ginger are the reason why this herb is so widely used for treating such gastrointestinal problems. Drinking ginger tea is one of the best ways to curb heartburn. Half a cup of ginger tea before your meals can be helpful in controlling heartburn in the first place.

 

 
ginger tea

The anti-inflammatory properties of ginger are the reason why this herb is so widely used for treating such gastrointestinal problems
Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Get Rid Of Migraine Pain With These Home Remedies
Get Rid Of Migraine Pain With These Home Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Gene That Strengthens Immune System Identified

This New Therapy Can Help You Fight Drug Addiction

Foodswitch: The App That Helps You Eat Healthy

Here's How Your Lifestyle Choices Can Affect Ageing

Antidepressants May Up Mortality Risk In Lung Disease Patients

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
TRENDING DISEASES
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS