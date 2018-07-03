Here's How You Can Treat Heartburn Without Any Medication
Heartburns and acid reflux are some of the most common gastrointestinal problems experienced by people across the world. It is quite common in India, thanks to our super-spicy curries.
Heart burns can give you a great deal of discomfort
HIGHLIGHTS
- Heartburn is a gastrointestinal problem that causes a lot of discomfort
- Baking soda is a base substance which can put the heartburns to rests
- Ginger has been used as a powerful remedy for treating heartburns
Here's a list of the best natural remedies for heartburn:
1. A spoon of baking soda
One teaspoon of sodium bicarbonate or baking soda can be a very helpful remedy for heartburn. Baking soda is a base substance which can put the heartburn-related sensations to rest. The pH levels of baking soda are over 7.0 and it helps neutralize the stomach acids, thereby putting the heartburn sensations to an end. Mix one teaspoon of baking soda to eight ounces of water and drink it. Do not repeat this for over a week as it can have side effects on your body.
2. Apple cider vinegar
The pH levels of apple cider vinegar stand at 5. Drinking it helps in making the stomach more acidic, thereby improving digestion and preventing pressure buildup. Your stomach's contents must have a pH level of 1 or 2 for proper digestion. This ensures that food is not just getting fermented in your body. All you need to do is add a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to one-fourth cup of water and drink it every five minutes till the burning sensation ends. You can also drink this shot beforehand to prevent heartburn in the first place.
3. Aloe vera juice
Aloe vera has been used for treating skin burns due to its soothing effects. Aloe vera juice has the ability to reduce inflammation as well. Therefore, drinking a cup of aloe vera juice can be very helpful in reducing stomach inflammation. It soothes the lining of the esophagus and the stomach, thereby providing you relief.
4. Lemon juice
The pH level of lemon juce is 2; which is much higher than that of vinegar. Besides this, it is a rich source of vitamin C and other vital nutrients which makes it a healthier remedy for heartburn. Pour the juice of an organic lemon in a glass and drink it straight. If you can't drink it that way, add it to one-fourth glass of water and then drink it. It will make your stomach more acidic thereby helping with digestion. You may have to repeat this more than once just like the apple cider vinegar remedy.
5. Ginger tea
For years ginger has been used as a powerful remedy for treating nausea and heartburn. The anti-inflammatory properties of ginger are the reason why this herb is so widely used for treating such gastrointestinal problems. Drinking ginger tea is one of the best ways to curb heartburn. Half a cup of ginger tea before your meals can be helpful in controlling heartburn in the first place.
