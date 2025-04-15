Avoid Eating These Vegetables This Summer Season
Here's a guide to vegetables you might want to reduce or avoid in summer, and healthier alternatives to stay cool and energised.
Summer in India brings a surge in temperature, leading to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and changes in digestion. Our dietary choices play a crucial role in helping our bodies cope with the season. While most vegetables are packed with nutrients and hydration, not all of them are ideal during extreme heat. Certain vegetables can increase body heat, cause bloating, or worsen dehydration. According to the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and Ayush Ministry, seasonal eating is key to maintaining health. Here's a guide to vegetables you might want to reduce or avoid in summer, and healthier alternatives to stay cool and energised.
Why summer vegetables matter in diet?
In Ayurveda and modern nutrition, foods are classified based on their effect on body temperature, some cool the body while others heat it up. Eating the wrong vegetables during summer may lead to digestive issues, skin eruptions, and general discomfort. Understanding which vegetables to avoid can help you stay in tune with the season and support your body's natural cooling mechanism. Here are 9 vegetables to avoid eating this summer season.
1. Brinjal (Eggplant)
Brinjal is known to produce internal heat. While rich in antioxidants and fibre, it can aggravate heat-related conditions like skin rashes or acidity in summer. According to Ayurvedic experts, it's best to consume it sparingly during peak heat months.
2. Radish
Radish has a pungent and heating quality. Though great in winter for digestion, eating raw radish in summer may lead to bloating and stomach discomfort. If you must include it, opt for well-cooked forms and always consume in moderation.
3. Garlic and onions (in excess)
While onions do have cooling properties when eaten raw, consuming too much garlic or cooked onions can lead to body heat and acidity. Ayurveda suggests reducing pungent foods in summer as they disturb the body's cooling balance.
4. Mustard greens
Mustard greens are warming in nature and better suited for colder climates. Their strong, spicy taste may increase body heat and irritate digestion when consumed in large quantities during hot months.
5. Spinach (in large amounts)
Surprisingly, while spinach is nutritious, overconsumption in summer can cause bloating and gas due to its high oxalate content. Additionally, it's best consumed cooked rather than raw during high temperatures.
6. Beetroot
Beetroot, though hydrating, has warming tendencies that can intensify during the summer. It may also lead to heat boils or skin breakouts in sensitive individuals if consumed excessively.
7. Turnip
This root vegetable, high in starch and warmth, is better suited for winter. In summer, it can feel heavy on the stomach and may lead to indigestion.
8. Bitter gourd (if dehydrated)
Bitter gourd is generally beneficial, but it can act as a diuretic. If you're not hydrating enough, it could potentially worsen dehydration symptoms, especially when consumed in juice form.
9. Cabbage and cauliflower (raw)
These cruciferous vegetables can cause bloating and gas, especially when eaten raw in salads during summer. Cooking them lightly helps make them more stomach-friendly.
Healthy food alternatives to cool your body
Opt for vegetables like cucumber, bottle gourd (lauki), ash gourd, zucchini, mint, and leafy greens like amaranth. These have natural cooling properties and are gentle on digestion. Drinking infused water with coriander or fennel seeds is also recommended by the Ministry of Ayush for summer health.
Listening to your body and choosing the right seasonal produce can go a long way in keeping your health in check during India's scorching summer. By avoiding heat-inducing vegetables and replacing them with hydrating, cooling options, you can prevent common seasonal ailments and stay energised. Always consult your doctor or nutritionist before making major dietary changes based on your individual needs.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
