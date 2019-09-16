Turmeric, Ghee And Black Pepper: The 3 Powerful Kitchen Ingredients For Healthy Digestion And Immunity
Turmeric, ghee and black pepper can rightly be termed as the future of medicines, mentions lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho in one of his live videos on Facebook. This is not to say that these ingredients can replace the medicine that you are currently prescribed. With improved lifestyle, regular exercise and a healthy diet, turmeric, ghee and black pepper can together help in improving your digestion, immunity and overall health. Preparing a concoction of the three can reduce inflammation, which is the root cause of numerous diseases. Keep reading to know other ways having turmeric, ghee and black pepper will benefit you.
Benefits of turmeric, ghee and black pepper together
1. Reduces inflammation
Chronic inflammation in the body could lead to cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and autoimmune disease, joint pain, neck pain and knee pain to name a few. A concoction of turmeric, ghee and black pepper can reduce inflammation and incidence of these diseases.
2. Boosts memory and brain function
The three ingredients together can be amazing for improving your brain health. Anti-inflammatory spice like turmeric, when consumed with the right fats in ghee and black pepper (which helps in absorbing curcumin in turmeric in the blood stream) can give a boost to your brain health and reduce risk of Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson's disease.
3. Angiogenesis
Angiogenesis is a process which enables the body to create new blood vessels. If angiogenesis is working just right in your body, it will enable your heart to build new blood vessels as a diversion and continue with blood circulation. Inflammation, poor sleep cycles and intake of drugs can interfere with angiogenesis and lead to organ damage. Turmeric, black pepper and ghee can together facilitate angiogenesis in the body.
4. Protects DNA
Our DNA gets damaged because of pollution, plastic use, over-the-counter medications and excessive exposure to UV rays of the sun to name a few. These three kitchen ingredients can offer protection to your DNA as well.
5. Gut microbiome
Everything begins and ends in your gut. It is like your second brain, says Luke. Poor gut means poor health, skin, digestion, mental health, anxiety etc. A concoction of turmeric (anti-inflammatory), ghee (medium chain fatty acids) and black pepper can help in healing of the gut by removing toxins from the body.
How to prepare a concoction of turmeric, ghee and black pepper?
You can take 1 tsp of turmeric, 1 tsp of ghee, and a dash of freshly ground black pepper. You can store the mixture in a glass jar. It is the best to have it on an empty stomach (ghee can boost your digestive powers and regularise bowel movement).
Piperine in black pepper helps in absorption of curcumin (the active ingredient with all health benefits) in turmeric. Ghee acts as a career of fat that helps in absorption of Vitamin A, D, E and K. Luke says that this is a perfect combination, which was usually given by grandmothers to children when they fell sick. Together they give a boost to immunity and reduces chances of falling sick. It is also great for normalising your blood sugar levels.
