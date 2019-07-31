Turmeric And Black Pepper: Top Reasons Why The Two Work Like Magic When Combined Together
Curcumin in turmeric can be well absorbed in the body only in the presence of piperine in black pepper. Here are other reasons why turmeric and black pepper work the best when combined with each other.
Turmeric can facilitate faster healing of wounds
- Combining turmeric with black pepper improves turmeric's absorption
- The two work best when consumed together
- You also need fats for better absorption of turmeric and black pepper
Turmeric is the golden spice, the health benefits of which are known to one and all. Thanks to compound curcumin in turmeric, the spice can help in healing wounds quickly, relieving arthritis pain, reducing inflammation and much more. But, these benefits of turmeric can be availed only in the presence of black pepper, mentions lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho in one of his recent live sessions on Facebook. In the video, Luke says that turmeric alone will not be absorbed in your bloodstream unless it is enhanced by black pepper. Synergy of some foods is such that one gets absorbed in the presence of other. For instance, Vitamin A, D, E and K are fat soluble vitamins that will be absorbed by the body only in the presence of fats. Similar is the case with turmeric and black pepper.
Turmeric and black pepper: why the two work best with each other
1. Black pepper has an active compound known as piperine. This bioactive compound boosts absorption of curcumin in blood. Curcumin is anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antibacterial and antifungal.
2. According to Luke, turmeric alone will not provide benefits like reducing risk of cancer, reverse type 2 diabetes or reduce pain and inflammation completely. When combined with black pepper, turmeric can only enable your body for all these benefits.
3. Most diseases today like heart disease, Alzheimer's, brain stroke, dementia, diabetes, obesity and Parkinson's to name a few, are all inflammatory in nature. A diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods can not only keep you healthy, but can also prevent onset of these diseases. Along with the benefits of curcumin, black pepper helps you with nausea, headaches, migraine pain and poor digestion.
4. Combining turmeric with black pepper improves turmeric's absorption in the body, thus enabling all of its benefits to work for you. So, whenever you are adding turmeric to food, do not forget to add black pepper as well.
Ways to add turmeric and black pepper in your diet
1. A tbsp of ghee with turmeric black pepper can be good for your digestion, inflammation, skin health, acidity, etc. In case you are on supplements, make sure you have them before or after your meals. This is because your meal is most likely to have some fat, which is further going to facilitate absorption of curcumin and piperine in the system.
2. Similarly, add a dash of black pepper to haldi doodh for improving benefits of this golden drink.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
