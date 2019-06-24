Quick To Make Turmeric Drink For An Instant Boost To Metabolism And Immunity
This turmeric beverage is easy to prepare and includes some common kitchen ingredients. It contains a magical blend of spices, raw honey and coconut oil.
This turmeric beverage can prevent you from falling sick during monsoons
With monsoons soon approaching, it's about time you started working on your immunity to prevent falling sick. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho is right on point for this. He recently took to social media to share details of an immunity boosting turmeric beverage, that can be your go-to option for good health during monsoon. This beverage is easy to prepare and includes some common kitchen ingredients. It contains a magical blend of spices, raw honey and coconut oil. Not only is it great for immunity, it is also detoxifying in nature. It can give a boost to your metabolism, skin and hair health. It also has anti-inflammatory properties.
Turmeric beverage to boost your immunity this monsoon
To prepare this turmeric beverage, you need fresh, preferably homemade coconut or almond milk (1 cup), freshly ground turmeric (1 tsp), some rolled cinnamon (1/4 tsp), mashed ginger (about an inch), ginger powder (1/4 tsp), star anise (1), raw cold pressed virgin coconut oil (1 tsp) and crushed black pepper (1/4 tsp). Add jaggery powder or honey to make the drink sweeter.
Aren't these ingredients so wholesome? They are nourishing and each one of them provides the body with several health benefits.
To prepare the drink, warm coconut milk or almond milk (whichever you choose), and add all the ingredients apart from coconut oil and jaggery or honey. Strain and then add coconut oil and jaggery or honey. You can sip this turmeric beverage warm. It is meant for both kids and adults.
A word of caution
You must check your medical practitioner before trying any new food or drink. In case you have a medical condition, s/he will tell you if all these ingredients will suit you or not.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
