Home »  Nutrition »  From Turmeric To Chyawanprash: 10 Natural Foods To Strengthen Your Body's Defences

From Turmeric To Chyawanprash: 10 Natural Foods To Strengthen Your Body's Defences

Incorporating these natural foods into your daily routine can significantly enhance your defence system. Here are 10 natural foods to strengthen your body's defences.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: May 7, 2025 04:09 IST
2-Min Read
From Turmeric To Chyawanprash: 10 Natural Foods To Strengthen Your Bodys Defences

From Turmeric To Chyawanprash: 10 Natural Foods To Strengthen Your Body's Defences

Your immune system is your body's first line of defence against infections, viruses, and chronic diseases. In a time when global health concerns and geopolitical uncertainties loom, strengthening immunity through natural means becomes all the more vital. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a well-balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants plays a pivotal role in keeping the immune system resilient. Ancient Indian ingredients like turmeric and chyawanprash, along with other immunity-boosting foods, are gaining scientific recognition for their health-promoting properties. Here's a list of 10 natural foods that can help build stronger immunity and better prepare you for uncertain times.

Nourish your immunity with these natural boosters

A strong immune system can help your body adapt to stress, fight infections, and recover faster from illnesses. Incorporating these natural foods into your daily routine can significantly enhance your defence system. Here are 10 natural foods to strengthen your body's defences.



RELATED STORIES
related

Tips To Maintain Mental Health During High-Alert Drills

Here are ten mental health strategies to stay calm and grounded during high-alert drills.

related

Can Aspergillus Fungus Cause The Next Deadliest Outbreak? All You Need To Know

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised Aspergillus fumigatus as a significant threat, emphasising the need for heightened awareness and preparedness.

1. Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps regulate immune responses and supports respiratory health, critical during changing seasons and stress-related events.



2. Chyawanprash

This Ayurvedic formulation combines amla, ghee, honey, and over 40 herbs. As per the AYUSH Ministry, chyawanprash enhances respiratory health, digestion, and overall vitality.

3. Garlic

Rich in allicin, garlic offers antibacterial and antiviral benefits. Daily consumption can help regulate blood pressure and fight off colds and infections.

4. Ginger

Known for its anti-nausea and anti-inflammatory effects, ginger supports gut health and immunity, especially in managing cold-weather respiratory symptoms.

5. Amla (Indian gooseberry)

Packed with vitamin C, amla helps in collagen formation and white blood cell production, key for immune health.

6. Tulsi (Holy Basil)

This sacred herb is a natural adaptogen, helping the body combat physical and mental stress while enhancing immunity.

7. Fermented foods

Yogurt, kefir, kanji, and pickles contain probiotics that improve gut flora, which in turn strengthens immune response, as supported by Harvard Medical School.

8. Citrus fruits

Oranges, lemons, and sweet lime are high in vitamin C and flavonoids that enhance white blood cell function.

9. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and flaxseeds contain vitamin E and zinc, both essential for immune modulation.

10. Honey

A natural antibacterial and antioxidant agent, honey supports throat health and soothes inflammation.

Incorporating these time-tested natural foods into your diet is a proactive step toward a healthier, more resilient body. As global tensions rise and health challenges increase, nurturing your immunity is not just personal, it's a collective priority. Trust in ancient wisdom and modern science to guide you toward wellness, one spoonful and bite at a time.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases