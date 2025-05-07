From Turmeric To Chyawanprash: 10 Natural Foods To Strengthen Your Body's Defences
Incorporating these natural foods into your daily routine can significantly enhance your defence system. Here are 10 natural foods to strengthen your body's defences.
Your immune system is your body's first line of defence against infections, viruses, and chronic diseases. In a time when global health concerns and geopolitical uncertainties loom, strengthening immunity through natural means becomes all the more vital. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a well-balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants plays a pivotal role in keeping the immune system resilient. Ancient Indian ingredients like turmeric and chyawanprash, along with other immunity-boosting foods, are gaining scientific recognition for their health-promoting properties. Here's a list of 10 natural foods that can help build stronger immunity and better prepare you for uncertain times.
Nourish your immunity with these natural boosters
Here are 10 natural foods to strengthen your body's defences.
1. Turmeric
Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps regulate immune responses and supports respiratory health, critical during changing seasons and stress-related events.
2. Chyawanprash
This Ayurvedic formulation combines amla, ghee, honey, and over 40 herbs. As per the AYUSH Ministry, chyawanprash enhances respiratory health, digestion, and overall vitality.
3. Garlic
Rich in allicin, garlic offers antibacterial and antiviral benefits. Daily consumption can help regulate blood pressure and fight off colds and infections.
4. Ginger
Known for its anti-nausea and anti-inflammatory effects, ginger supports gut health and immunity, especially in managing cold-weather respiratory symptoms.
5. Amla (Indian gooseberry)
Packed with vitamin C, amla helps in collagen formation and white blood cell production, key for immune health.
6. Tulsi (Holy Basil)
This sacred herb is a natural adaptogen, helping the body combat physical and mental stress while enhancing immunity.
7. Fermented foods
Yogurt, kefir, kanji, and pickles contain probiotics that improve gut flora, which in turn strengthens immune response, as supported by Harvard Medical School.
8. Citrus fruits
Oranges, lemons, and sweet lime are high in vitamin C and flavonoids that enhance white blood cell function.
9. Nuts and seeds
Almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and flaxseeds contain vitamin E and zinc, both essential for immune modulation.
10. Honey
A natural antibacterial and antioxidant agent, honey supports throat health and soothes inflammation.
Incorporating these time-tested natural foods into your diet is a proactive step toward a healthier, more resilient body. As global tensions rise and health challenges increase, nurturing your immunity is not just personal, it's a collective priority. Trust in ancient wisdom and modern science to guide you toward wellness, one spoonful and bite at a time.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
