According to the Ministry of AYUSH and several nutritionists, desi ghee, when sourced purely and used mindfully, can be a superfood, especially for Indian diets rooted in tradition and wholesome eating.
Here Is Why You Should Add Desi Ghee To Your Diets
Desi ghee, also known as clarified butter, has been a staple in Indian households for centuries. While often misunderstood in modern diets due to its high fat content, emerging research and ancient Ayurvedic wisdom both vouch for its numerous health benefits when consumed in moderation. Contrary to the myth that ghee only adds to weight gain, it plays a crucial role in boosting digestion, strengthening immunity, and enhancing brain function. According to the Ministry of AYUSH and several nutritionists, desi ghee, when sourced purely and used mindfully, can be a superfood, especially for Indian diets rooted in tradition and wholesome eating.
Why desi ghee deserves a spot in your daily diet
Desi ghee contains essential fatty acids, vitamins A, D, E, and K, and supports overall metabolic health. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) states that ghee is a healthier fat option when used judiciously, especially for Indian cooking. It's free of trans fats and suitable for high-heat cooking, making it ideal for tempering and sautéing. Top health benefits of adding desi ghee to your meals.
1. Improves digestion and gut health
Desi ghee stimulates the secretion of stomach acid, aiding digestion. It also acts as a natural lubricant for the intestines. Butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid found in ghee, supports the health of intestinal walls and reduces inflammation in the digestive tract.
2. Boosts immunity
Ayurveda has long advocated ghee for building ojas, or vitality. Rich in antioxidants and fat-soluble vitamins, desi ghee strengthens the immune system. Its presence helps the body absorb nutrients from other foods more effectively, aiding defence against infections.
3. Supports heart health (when consumed in moderation)
Although high in saturated fat, recent studies show that pure ghee, free from additives and hydrogenated oils, does not raise cholesterol levels significantly when consumed in small quantities. It contains conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which may help reduce plaque formation in arteries.
4. Improves bone and joint health
Desi ghee is a good carrier of vitamin D and calcium, both essential for strong bones. It also lubricates joints, which can reduce stiffness and pain in ageing individuals or those with arthritis.
5. Promotes skin and hair health
Desi ghee nourishes skin from within, thanks to its vitamin E content and healthy fats. It helps maintain skin elasticity and glow. Applied externally or consumed regularly, ghee can also reduce hair fall and dryness.
6. Enhances memory and brain function
Traditionally used in Ayurvedic formulations like ghrita, ghee is believed to enhance cognitive abilities. The brain is largely made up of fat, and healthy fats like those in ghee nourish it, improving focus, memory, and even emotional stability.
7. Good for lactose-intolerant individuals
Since ghee is clarified butter, it contains minimal lactose or casein, making it suitable for people who are lactose-intolerant but still wish to enjoy the taste and benefits of dairy fats.
8. Helps in weight management
Contrary to belief, ghee can aid in weight loss. The medium-chain fatty acids in ghee are quickly converted to energy and not stored as fat. It also helps keep you full for longer, preventing overeating.
Desi ghee is not just a cooking fat, it's a nutritional powerhouse deeply embedded in Indian tradition. When consumed in moderation and sourced purely, it offers a wide range of health benefits. As modern nutrition begins to echo the wisdom of Ayurveda, now is the time to stop fearing fats and welcome ghee back into your balanced, mindful meals.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
