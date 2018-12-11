Try These Homemade Protein-Rich Shakes For Quick Weight Loss
We all know the importance of the nutrient protein in losing weight. Protein is an important nutrient which helps in shedding those extra kilos. Protein helps in reducing your appetite by affecting your hunger hormones. It can also help you feel full for longer, which can help you eat less and lose body fat. Getting adequate protein can help boost your metabolism, curb your hunger cravings and help you lose body fat without losing muscle. But the question that comes to our mind is how to include adequate proteins in our diet. One amazing way to add proteins to our diet is homemade protein shakes. Protein shakes and drinks made can be made by mixing some foods rich in protein like yoghurt, full-fat milk, eggs and protein-rich foods. They can be a convenient addition to your diet, especially if taken as an evening snack, in your early morning breakfast or as a part of your workout nutrition plan.
Top 4 homemade protein shakes:
1. Almond butter protein shake:
Made with just two ingredients, this nutrient-dense protein shake will do wonders for your health. You can take some almonds or almond butter, yoghurt or full-fat milk to make this shake. Milk and nut butter will provide significant amount of protein. As an added benefit you can add some healthy seeds like chia seeds and flax seeds or some fruits. This will make the shake even more filling and nutritious.
2. Banana yoghurt protein shake:
The delicious fruit banana along with some Greek yoghurt will make an energy-boosting protein smoothie. Banana is sweet and therefore, there is no need for some added sugar. Greek yoghurt on the other hand is thick and has more protein than the normal yoghurt.
3. Oats and egg protein shake:
Though oats are healthy but you might get bored of the same recipe oatmeal with milk. Try a protein-rich smoothie with some oats. Take some roasted oats, egg, berries and milk to make a nutrient loaded protein shake. The antioxidant-rich blueberries with oats to ensure you that you get all the health benefits.
4. Spinach an flaxseed protein shake:
Though many people would not like the idea of adding spinach to their shake but spinach is one of the most nutrient dense vegetable loaded with protein. You can add some delicious fruits like banana, apples, grapes and avocado which can enhance the flavour of your shake. For additional nutritional boost, add some flax seeds and nuts rich in protein like cashews, almonds and walnuts.
