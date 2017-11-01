Allergic To Eggs? Here's A List Of Some Amazing Egg Substitutes For You
For vegans and people who live with egg allergies all their lives, these egg substitutes work wonders
Egg allergies are common in infant and children
HIGHLIGHTS
- Egg allergies are common in young children and infants.
- Mashed bananas can be a perfect replacement for eggs in baked foods.
- Yoghurt and buttermilk are also good substitutes for eggs.
It is quite surprising as to the number of things that one can make out of eggs. Omelettes, sandwiches, boiled, half-fry, paranthas and all baked food items make use of eggs. And what's even better is that it takes anything between 5 to 10 minutes to cook an egg meal. In simply put words, eggs are a gift for those living in hectic work schedules also those who are a bit of muggles in the kitchen. However, despite being a rich source of protein, eggs are known to be the second most common food allergy in infants and young children. And while most children become tolerant to egg allergies over time, there are individuals who remain allergic to eggs their entire lives.
So here are a few egg substitutes for vegans and for those who struggle with egg allergies:
Mashed bananas
For vegans and those who like eggless bakery, mashed bananas can be a perfect replacement. However, the only downside to baking with bananas is that your final product may have a mild banana flavour. Substituting eggs with bananas work best in cakes, muffins, brownies and quick breads.
Tofu is condensed soy milk that has been processed and pressed into solid blocks. Those looking out for healthier diet replace paneer with tofu as well. The texture of tofu depends on its water content. The more water that is pressed out, the firmer the tofu gets. Tofu is relatively flavourless, but it can make baked goods dense and heavy, so it's best used in brownies, cookies, quick breads and cakes. One can replace one egg, use one-fourth cup (about 60 grams) of pureed tofu.
Vinegar and baking soda
Mixing 1 teaspoon (7 grams) of baking soda with 1 tablespoon (15 grams) of vinegar can replace one egg in most recipes. Apple cider vinegar is another popular choice. The combination works wonders for baked foods that are light and airy.
Yoghurt and buttermilk are also good substitutes for eggs. One must use plain yoghurt as flavoured yoghurts might add an additional flavour to the dish. One can use one-fourth cup (60 grams) of yogurt or buttermilk for each egg that needs to be replaced. This substitution works best for muffins, cakes and cupcakes.
Peanut/cashew/almond butter
Most recipes can be cooked with peanut, cashew and almond butter in place of eggs. But only creamy (not crunchy) butters should be used. To replace one egg, use 3 tablespoons (60 grams) of nut butter. This may affect the flavour of your finished product, and it's best used in brownies, pancakes and cookies.
Gelatin
Gelatin is a gelling agent that makes a great substitute for eggs. However, it's an animal protein that is derived from the collagen of pigs and cows. Mixing 1 tablespoon (9 grams) of gelatin with 3 tablespoons (45 grams) of water can replace one egg.
Carbonated water
Carbonated water can add moisture to a recipe, but it also acts as a great leavening agent. Carbonated water helps in making the finished product light and fluffy. You can replace each egg with one-fourth cup (60 grams) of carbonated water. This substitution works great for cakes, cupcakes and quick breads.
Also, for people who rely on eggs for breakfast, you can replace them with dishes like peanut butter and banana toast, avocado toast and quinoa oatmeal to name a few.