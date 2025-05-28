Too Busy For Healthy Meals? Here Are 7 Quick Protein Fixes
Short on time? These quick protein sources will keep your body nourished without slowing you down.
Too Busy For Healthy Meals? Here Are 7 Quick Protein Fixes
Modern life is hectic, and preparing balanced meals often takes a backseat when you're juggling work, home, and social commitments. But skipping out on protein can impact your energy, muscle health, and immunity. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adults should aim for 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight daily. Thankfully, you don't need to cook elaborate meals to meet your protein needs. With some smart planning and easily available ingredients, you can fuel your body quickly and efficiently. Here are seven protein-rich fixes perfect for those constantly on the go.
Protein-packed options for quick nutrition
Short on time? These quick protein sources will keep your body nourished without slowing you down.
1. Boiled eggs
Rich in high-quality protein and healthy fats, boiled eggs are a portable and affordable snack. Two eggs provide about 12 grams of protein, ideal for breakfast or an in-between meeting bite.
2. Greek yogurt or hung curd
Thicker and creamier than regular yogurt, Greek yogurt offers up to 10 grams of protein per 100 grams. Top it with seeds or fruits for a power snack in under five minutes.
3. Roasted chana or peanuts
Dry-roasted chana or unsalted peanuts are a crunchy, shelf-stable source of plant-based protein. A small handful (30g) delivers around 6-8 grams of protein and is perfect for travel or work.
4. Cottage cheese (paneer) cubes
Paneer is not only protein-rich (18g per 100g) but also easy to prep. Eat it raw with a sprinkle of chaat masala or grill lightly for a warm snack.
5. Protein shakes or smoothies
Using a scoop of whey or plant-based protein powder with milk, banana, and peanut butter can give you up to 20g of protein in minutes. Ideal post-workout or as a meal replacement.
6. Sprouted moong salad
Loaded with fibre and protein, sprouted moong (mung beans) offer about 7g of protein per cup. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, lemon, and chaat masala for a zesty, gut-friendly snack.
7. Nut butters on whole grain toast
Peanut or almond butter on multigrain toast provides protein, fibre, and good fats. Quick to prepare and surprisingly filling, it's a satisfying breakfast or late-night snack.
Protein doesn't have to be time-consuming. With these seven quick fixes, you can nourish your body even on the busiest days. As recommended by leading health bodies like the ICMR and WHO, maintaining adequate protein intake is essential for muscle repair, energy, and immunity. Choose smart, prep light, and stay fuelled, no matter how packed your schedule is.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.