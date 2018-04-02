6 Types Of Anxiety Disorders You Must Know About
Millions of people suffer from anxiety. Anxiety is generally known as a condition where the sufferer deals with panic attacks and worries a lot about things. But anxiety has so much more to itself than panic attacks. For any person who deals with anxiety every now and then, it is important to understand that anxiety is of many types. And strangely, one person can suffer from more than one type of anxiety at a time. Imagine the amount of damage this can do to you!
But before reaching the treatment part, it is important for you to know what the various types of anxiety disorders are and how they can affect you. This way, it will be easier for you to seek professional help and make some lifestyle alterations accordingly.
Here's a list of the 6 most common types of anxiety disorders you can get affected with. Keep reading...
1. Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD)
GAD can happen as a result of excess worrying. This disabling disorder happens in severe cases when the patient is prone to persistent tension. Women are more prone to it than men. People suffering from this disorder experience mental exhaustion, fatigue, difficulty in concentration and insomnia. But there's good news; GAD can be treated with antidepressants and cognitive mental therapy.
2. Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD)
This may sound strange to you, but an OCD is in fact an anxiety disorder. A person's obsession to keep things neat, tidy and clean at all times can compromise on the person's quality of life. The sufferer may even have to go through extreme discomfort. This condition induces compulsive thoughts in the patient's mind where he or she feels the need to check things again and again. The patient may continuously check doors, locks, windows, and may even repeat basic actions like washing hands. The patient may feel a loss of control and may even feel worried all the time. Sadly, there is no cure for this condition but it can be controlled with cognitive behavioral therapy.
3. Social anxiety disorders
A social anxiety happens to be the most common form of anxiety disorders. It can start as early as 11 and can worsen by the age of 20. Depressive illness and substance abuse are the potential risk factors of this condition. Such people have a constant fear of being judged by people around and can be perceived as introvert, shy or antisocial. Such people are reluctant to going out and meeting people. It can be treated with CBT or anxiety medicines.
4. Panic disorder
A panic disorder involves sudden, intense attacks of fear at any time. Triggers of such attacks can differ for all people. This anxiety disorder can affect the daily life of the sufferer in a number of ways. Symptoms can include breathlessness, dizziness, sweating, trembling and hot flashes. Studies reveal that 5% of the population deals with these disorders at some point of time. And if the patient deals with agoraphobia, this condition can be disabling for the patient.
