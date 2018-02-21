ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  This One Minute Practice Can De-Stress You

This One Minute Practice Can De-Stress You

On days which have been too stressful, all we need to do is take off our shoes and spend time by connecting directly with earth's surface.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Feb 21, 2018 04:07 IST
3-Min Read
This One Minute Practice Can De-Stress You

Earthing is the practice of walking barefoot on the ground

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Earthing can help you feel relaxed and calm
  2. It is important to connect your body directly with the earth's surface
  3. Earthing can help in improving sleep

The city-life can take a toll on us, more often than we would expect. Endless deadlines, never-ending work schedules and unscheduled meetings are enough to raise the bar of our stress level to an unprecedented extent. Going for de-stressing activities like exercising or yoga can be difficult because of one obvious reason - lack of time! However, one simple practice of grounding or earthing can relieve our stress. The earth acts like a huge battery which has a natural and sub-electric charge. But modern-day lifestyles have created a deep disconnect between humans and earth's healing effect.

stress

Many holistic health practitioners are of the belief that reconnecting with earth can help us relieve stress because of earth's natural subtle charge. For instance, it does feel quite soothing when we walk barefoot on the floor. This is just a part of earthing. Just the way machines need electricity to work, human body needs bioelectricity generated through chemical reactions.

The surface of earth has continuous supply of free and mobile electrons. Coming in direct contact with the earth makes our body absorb these electrons, which in a way charges our body.
RELATED STORIES

'Top 5 Expert-Recommended Tips To Deal With Exam Stress'

'Teens Who Spend Less Time In Front Of Screens Are Happier'


Also read: A Complete List Of Terrible Things Stress Does To Your Body​
 
How to practice earthing?

Earthing is actually the practice of walking barefoot on the ground. We need no trainer or guidance for earthing. On days which have been too stressful, all we need to do is take off our shoes and spend time by connecting directly with earth's surface.

Walking barefoot on the ground is something that we can conveniently do every day after work or before work. We can walk on sand, grass, rocks or any bare natural surface.

While walking barefoot, the focus should be on the sensation felt in sole of the feet. We need to visualise the connection that we have with this earth and the life that it has been supporting for thousands of years. Benefits of this practice will be felt over a period of time.

Also read: How Stress Can Make You Sick Explained

Here are some of the health benefits of earthing:

1. Reduces inflammation

It is said that the free and mobile electrons of the earth can resolve inflammation. These electrons are known to serve as powerful antioxidants which can help in getting rid of free radicals and prevent the damage caused by them.

back pain

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Reduces pain

People suffering from chronic pain might be able to feel relieved with earthing. Earthing can be beneficial even for people with disabilities or wheelchair bound. They can simply put their feet on the ground and experience the difference.
back pain

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: How Kickboxing Helps To Relieve Stress And Anger

3. Reduces stress

Being amidst nature even for a short period of time will make us feel much calmer and relaxed. One tends to feel more positive and stress-free by spending time in the lap of nature.

stress

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Improves sleep quality

People who are continuously stressed will find immense difficulty in sleeping peacefully. Earthing while sleeping has been found to reduce cortisol (stress hormone) levels in the body. We can ground to the earth by either sleeping on the floor or using a conductive mattress pad for a few days.

get more sleep

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Increases energy

Earthing has been found to make people feel more energised and experience lesser fatigue. This is also because earthing improves sleep quality and reduces cortisol levels.

exercise daily for healthy bones

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.


Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored by
HDFC ERGO

Participate to win a free Health Check-Up

 

HOME REMEDIES

Celebrity Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Shares Tips To Keep The Cold And Flu Away This Season
Celebrity Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Shares Tips To Keep The Cold And Flu Away This Season

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Here's Why Heart Attack Symptoms In Women Are Usually Misinterpreted

People With Heavier Thighs Are Less Likely To Be Diabetic, Says Study

Google's AI Can Look At Our Eyes And Predict Heart Attack Risk

No-Sweat Workout Can Improve Life Expectancy For The Elderly

Girls May Inherit Ovarian Cancer Gene From Fathers

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------