Debunking Myths About The Emergency 'Morning-After' Pills
Emergency contraceptive is the first option that comes to your mind to avoid unwanted pregnancy. But there are a number of myths associated with it. Take a look at some of these myths and replace them with actual facts.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Emergency contraception pills can prevent unwanted pregnancies
- It can be taken up to 72 hours or 5 days 120 hours after unprotected sex
- You dont need a valid prescription to take an emergency contraceptive
If you have had unprotected sex, and aren't ready for a pregnancy, taking the emergency contraceptive pill is probably your first go-to option. Emergency contraception pills can prevent unwanted pregnancies. In fact, one study estimated that the "morning-after pill" could reduce the rate of unplanned pregnancies by half! But many women don't know about emergency contraception, don't think it's available without a prescription or aren't sure how to use it. So, here are the top myths we are debunking today about emergency contraceptive pills.
1. Myth-The emergency contraceptive pill can only be taken the "morning-after" unprotected sex.
Fact
It can be taken up to 3 days (72 hours) or 5 days (120 hours) after unprotected sex, but it is more effective the sooner it is taken.
2. Myth-The morning after pill is the only option.
Fact
There are three types of emergency contraception available, if you have unprotected sex or your usual contraceptive method fails. There are pills, which can be taken to prevent pregnancy. There is also the option of having an emergency IUD fitted. An IUD - or intrauterine device - is a small plastic and copper device that can be fitted into your uterus up to five days after unprotected sex.
3. Myth-You need a valid prescription to obtain it.
Fact
You don't need a valid prescription- in fact, you can go to your local chemist or pharmacy and buy it! Emergency contraceptive pills are also available at contraception clinics, pharmacies, hospitals and at many gynecological and GP clinics.
4. Myth-It is equivalent to an abortion
Fact
Emergency contraceptive pills stop the release or fertilization of an egg, or prevent a fertilized egg from implanting in the uterus. Thus, it is clearly a way to prevent pregnancy, not conduct an abortion. This is because an abortion is used to end a pregnancy, and can only take place once the egg has fertilized and has been implanted in the womb.