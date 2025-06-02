Anxiety In Men: Understanding Symptoms And Management Tips
Anxiety is your body's natural response to stress. It affects everyone in different ways. While it's normal to feel anxious in some situations, it can also become excessive and interfere with daily life, potentially leading to anxiety disorders.
Anxiety can significantly impact men in various ways, affecting their emotional, physical, and social well-being. According to the World Health Organisation, more women are affected by anxiety disorders than men. However, men are less likely to talk about it. Therefore, it is essential to recognise symptoms and manage anxiety for optimal mental health and overall well-being. Here, let's understand the symptoms of anxiety in men and how it can be managed.
Symptoms of anxiety in men
Symptoms of anxiety are more than a racing heartbeat, nervousness and sweating. They can go far beyond feelings of worry or fear and affect men emotionally, and physically and lead to behavioural changes.
Physical symptoms:
- Trouble sleeping, insomnia, or nightmares
- Headaches or migraines
- Gastrointestinal issues like nausea or irritable bowel syndrome
- Excessive sweating
- Headaches
- Muscle tension
- Feeling restless
- Experiencing a choking sensation
- Panic attack
Emotional anxiety symptoms in men:
- Constant worry
- Difficulty concentrating or making decisions
- Irritability
- Fear of losing control
- Absentmindedness
Behavioural symptoms:
- Avoidance of situations or activities that trigger anxiety
- Increased reliance on alcohol or other unhealthy approaches as a coping mechanism
- Withdrawal from social activities or relationships
Ways to manage anxiety
1. Therapeutic approaches
Different types of therapies can help effectively manage anxiety. Talk therapy, cognitive behavioural therapy and exposure therapy are all effective in managing anxiety symptoms.
2. Medication
Antidepressants or anti-anxiety medications may help alleviate symptoms when therapy alone is insufficient. However, medicines should only be taken when prescribed.
3. Lifestyle changes
Regular exercise is beneifical to your mental as well as physical health. Physical activity releases endorphins, which can improve mood and reduce anxiety.
4. Mindfulness and meditation
Techniques such as deep breathing, yoga, or meditation can significantly reduce stress and anxiety levels.
5. Eat right
A balanced diet and proper hydration can influence mood and energy levels.
If left untreated, anxiety can worsen over time, leading to more severe mental health issues, such as depression or panic disorders. It can also interfere with daily functioning, affecting work performance, relationships, and overall quality of life.
Additionally, chronic anxiety can increase the risk of developing serious health conditions, including heart disease, due to the prolonged stress response it creates in the body.
Do not ignore anxiety symptoms and follow these tips to manage it effectively.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
