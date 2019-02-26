This Inexpensive, Natural Shrub Can Be A Cure For All Your Hair Problems
From dry hair to itchy scalp, split ends, dandruff and hair loss, this naturally available shrub can help in getting rid of all your hair problems!
Shikakai can help you have smooth and shiny hair
HIGHLIGHTS
- Shikakai has a cooling effect on your scalp
- Anti-fungal properties of shikakai can help in getting rid of dandruff
- Shikakai can prevent split ends and premature greying of hair
Dry scalps, dandruff, premature ageing of hair, split ends, dull and frizzy hair are all some of the most commonly experienced hair problems. And while numerous shampoos and hair care treatments that claim to solve all your hair problems are available today, it is always better to resort to natural treatments for hair care. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho is of the opinion that the health of your hair is dependent on what you eat and what nutrients reach the roots of your hair.
How to treat hair naturally?
According Luke, shikakai is the ancient, one of the most natural remedies for hair care that could exist. Shikakai is a plant, climbing shrub that is grown across Asia. The flower of this plant is taken and made into a powder. This powder is mixed with water to form a brown paste, which is then applied and massaged into your hair.
An important part of hair care is keeping your scalp clean at all times. Every time you step out, the dust and air pollution can be held on by hair and land on the scalp. Thus, regularly washing your hair is an important part of hair care.
Benefits of shikakai for hair
1. Shikakai has a cooling effect on your scalp. It is great for people with a dry scalp. Dry scalp is likely to hold on to a lot of dirt, dandruff and dead cells. Shikakai can naturally induce secretion of sebum, thereby helping in overcoming a dry scalp.
2. Anti-fungal properties of shikakai can help in getting rid of dandruff. Dandruff is a type of fungi that grows on your scalp. Cooling effect of shikakai is great for dandruff and dry scalp.
3. If you have an itchy scalp, then shikakai is the remedy for you! Shikakai can naturally heal an itchy scalp.
4. Many people face problems with optimum hair growth. Poor eating habits, constipation and nutritional deficiencies are some of the top causes of hair fall. Antioxidant rich shikakai can help in fighting the damage caused by free radicals in the body and prevent hair fall.
5. Shikakai is rich in Vitamin C, A, E and K. All these vitamins can nourish hair follicles and facilitate hair growth.
6. Shikakai can help you have shiny and smooth hair. People who have hair that constantly entangle with each other can benefit from shikakai. Shikakai can smoothen your hair, detangle it naturally, while also adding volume to it.
7. Shikakai can prevent split ends and premature greying of hair. Stress, malnutrition or nutritional deficiencies are the top reasons for premature greying of hair. Shikakai can naturally nourish hair and provide the nutrients it needs.
8. Shikakai can help in treatment of hair lice. Antimicrobial, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties of shikakai can prevent growth of hair lice.
Shikakai is easily available in the markets and can also be ordered online through various e-commerce portals. It is inexpensive and easy to use.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
