Attention Men And Women! These Healthy Foods Could Help Prevent Hair Loss

One of the most common problems that all men and women face today is excessive hair fall. Hair thinning, hair loss or balding anywhere in the body can also be referred to as alopecia. Acute hair fall or a sudden increase in hair loss, can occur due to several factors. These include genetic factors, stress, deficiency of proper nutrients, pollution, pregnancy, male pattern baldness, female pattern baldness, exposure to sunlight, anemia, hypothyroidism', autoimmune disorder, chemotherapy and the excessive usage of chemicals on hair. A very simple step that you can take to prevent hair fall can be a healthy nutritious diet. Let us have a look at what does hair loss prevention diet include!
Have a look at some important foods that can stop hair fall:
1. Egg
Whole eggs are probably one of your best friends. They are loaded with essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamin B12, iron, zinc and omega 6 fatty acids in large amounts. All these nutrients are essential for a healthy diet and therefore can help you deal with the problem of hair fall.
2. Carrots
Not just eyes but vitamin A rich carrots provide excellent nourishment for the scalp as well. A healthy scalp ensures shiny, well-conditioned, strong and moisturized hair. Carrots, an extremely healthy vegetable will help maintain a healthy scalp.
3. Chicken
High-quality proteins are extremely important for strong and nourishing hair. Therefore, it is important that you include good quality sources of protein in your diet. Chicken, eggs, legumes and fish are good sources of protein.
4. Guavas
Vitamin C prevents your hair from becoming brittle and fragile. Guavas contain more Vitamin C than oranges. The fruit helps boost collagen activity required for hair growth.
5. Barley
Barley is loaded with Vitamin E which is beneficial in treating hair thinning. Whole grain barley is also rich in iron and copper that helps in the production of red blood cells and make your hair follicles stronger.
6. Oats
Oats are rich in fiber and they also contain high amounts of other essential nutrients such as zinc, iron and omega-6 fatty acids. Omega-6 fatty acids help in maintaining normal skin, hair growth and development. A bowl of oatmeal every few days in the week can be helpful.
7. Walnuts
Some healthy nuts like walnuts are useful for maintaining strong, shiny and long hair. Walnuts are rich in omega-6 fatty acids and they also contain zinc, iron, B vitamins decent amount of protein. A handful of these nuts could also be included in your diet.
