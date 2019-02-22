ASK OUR EXPERTS

Attention Men And Women! These Healthy Foods Could Help Prevent Hair Loss

Hair fall could be due to genetic factors, stress, deficiency of proper nutrients, pollution, pregnancy, exposure to sunlight, anemia, hypothyroidism', autoimmune disorder, chemotherapy and the excessive usage of chemicals on hair.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 22, 2019 04:35 IST
Acute hair fall or a sudden increase in hair loss, can occur due to several factors.

  1. Nutrition is extremely important for healthy hair
  2. Carrots provide excellent nourishment for the scalp
  3. Walnuts are useful for maintaining strong, shiny and long hair

One of the most common problems that all men and women face today is excessive hair fall. Hair thinning, hair loss or balding anywhere in the body can also be referred to as alopecia. Acute hair fall or a sudden increase in hair loss, can occur due to several factors. These include genetic factors, stress, deficiency of proper nutrients, pollution, pregnancy, male pattern baldness, female pattern baldness, exposure to sunlight, anemia, hypothyroidism', autoimmune disorder, chemotherapy and the excessive usage of chemicals on hair. A very simple step that you can take to prevent hair fall can be a healthy nutritious diet. Let us have a look at what does hair loss prevention diet include!

Natural And Effective Remedies For Getting Rid Of Male Pattern Baldness Once And For All

Hair loss in male pattern baldness occurs in a pattern. Below are some simple, natural and effective remedies to get rid of male pattern baldness once and for all.

Packed With All The Essential Nutrients This Common Ingredient Can Help Reduce Hair Fall

You might not know this but curd is one of the best conditioners for hair. If used on regular basis curd can also help to remove tan, acne, dark spots and scars from the body. Applying curd on the face is a natural skin cleanser to enhance your beauty.

Also read: Packed With All The Essential Nutrients This Common Ingredient Can Help Reduce Hair Fall

Have a look at some important foods that can stop hair fall:

1. Egg

Whole eggs are probably one of your best friends. They are loaded with essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamin B12, iron, zinc and omega 6 fatty acids in large amounts. All these nutrients are essential for a healthy diet and therefore can help you deal with the problem of hair fall.

2. Carrots

Not just eyes but vitamin A rich carrots provide excellent nourishment for the scalp as well. A healthy scalp ensures shiny, well-conditioned, strong and moisturized hair. Carrots, an extremely healthy vegetable will help maintain a healthy scalp. 

Also read: Can Caffeine Help Reduce Hair Fall? You'll Be Surprised

3. Chicken

High-quality proteins are extremely important for strong and nourishing hair. Therefore, it is important that you include good quality sources of protein in your diet. Chicken, eggs, legumes and fish are good sources of protein.

4. Guavas

Vitamin C prevents your hair from becoming brittle and fragile. Guavas contain more Vitamin C than oranges. The fruit helps boost collagen activity required for hair growth.

5. Barley

Barley is loaded with Vitamin E which is beneficial in treating hair thinning. Whole grain barley is also rich in iron and copper that helps in the production of red blood cells and make your hair follicles stronger.

6. Oats

Oats are rich in fiber and they also contain high amounts of other essential nutrients such as zinc, iron and omega-6 fatty acids. Omega-6 fatty acids help in maintaining normal skin, hair growth and development. A bowl of oatmeal every few days in the week can be helpful.

7. Walnuts

Some healthy nuts like walnuts are useful for maintaining strong, shiny and long hair. Walnuts are rich in omega-6 fatty acids and they also contain zinc, iron, B vitamins decent amount of protein. A handful of these nuts could also be included in your diet.

Also read: 5 Best Yoga Asanas To Prevent Hair Fall

