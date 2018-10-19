This Simple Yet Effective Home Remedy Is All You Need To Keep Dandruff Issues At Bay
Dandruff causes dryness on the scalp along with mild itching. All these symptoms are likely to increase during winter. This simple home remedy is all you need to get rid of dandruff woes this winter!
Lemon juice is an effective for reducing dandruff in hair
HIGHLIGHTS
- Dandruff tends to get more severe during winter
- Dandruff may be caused because of fungal infection or dry skin
- Medicated shampoos for dandruff might cause irritation on the scalp
Excessive flaking on the skin of scalp is referred to as dandruff. With winter soon approaching, dandruff is more likely to increase or become severe. Dandruff can be easily detected as it causes small, round or white to grey patches on the scalp. It causes dryness on the scalp along with mild itching. All these symptoms are likely to increase during winter. Regular shampooing and hair care can help in dealing with dandruff. But more severe cases might require medicated shampoos and extra intervention in order to control the condition. In this article, we will see how lemon juice can help in controlling dandruff.
Causes of dandruff
Dandruff is usually a result of poor diet, poor hygiene, imbalance of hormones and infections. People who use hairsprays, hair gels and electric hair products too often are also prone to dandruff. Improper use of hair colours, or dry indoor heating and tight fitting head gears of scarves can also cause dandruff. Another common cause of dandruff is stress, anxiety and tension. Besides, not shampooing your hair regularly or not rinsing them properly while taking a head wash can also cause dandruff.
Medical causes of dandruff include fungal infection, contact dermatitis because of excessive hair care, dry skin and seborrheic dermatitis. Seborrheic dermatitis majorly affects those parts of the skin which are too oily or sebaceous.
Lemon juice for dandruff
Home remedies for dandruff like lemon juice, neem oil and coconut oil can be helpful in dealing with dandruff. Home remedies can be considered to be a better treatment for dandruff than medicated shampoos. Medicated shampoos show results after using them for a long period of time and may also lead to dry scalp skin. Medicated shampoos can also discolour light-coloured hair.
Speaking of lemon juice for dandruff, it contains citric acid which works as an effective cleaning agent which removes excess sebum from the scalp. It also helps in removing particles of dandruff from scalp and hair and facilitates healthy pH levels.
Vitamin C rich lemon juice has antifungal properties which are helpful in reducing dandruff. Also, dandruff can be caused because deficiency of zinc in the body. Lemon juice contains zinc and may thus be helpful in dealing with dandruff problems.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
