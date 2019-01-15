Here's The Perfect Hair Detox You Need
If you follow a detox programme for your hair from time to time, you can restore the health and beauty of your hair.
Yes, your hair needs a detox too: Tips for healthy hair
Nutritional deficiencies, environmental pollution, hormonal imbalance, and a stressful lifestyle --all these factors lead to thinning of hair, lacklustre locks and even hair loss.
Moreover, the use of chemical-laden hair styling products like soaps, shampoos, hair masks, etc clog our pores, which result in dead, dull, greasy and lifeless hair.
According to beauty expert Shahnaz Husain, “We spend so much time and energy to protect our skin; however, not many people do enough to maintain their hair health and shine.”
“Regularly washing your hair is not enough to keep it clean. Shampooing alone does not cleanse your scalp deep enough to get rid of pollutant and dirt. A thorough cleansing of the scalp with natural ingredients can revive your pretty, shiny hair and restore your hair health and luster,” she adds.
Since damaged hair implies it is time to detox, here are some tips by Husain:
-First of all, discontinue the procedures that lead to damage. Damaged hair is in a fragile condition, so treat it gently. Avoid brushes and use a wide toothed comb with smooth edges.
- To start with, get your split ends removed. Then, start with warm oil therapy. Mix one part castor oil with two parts coconut oil. Heat and apply on the hair. Remember to apply on the ends too. Then, dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better. Avoid vigorous massage and rubbing when you apply oil.
- You can use also baking soda for hair detox. Sodium bicarbonate is an extraordinary cleanser and a great exfoliate that gently removes product buildup. Mix half cup baking soda in 3 cups hot water and massage your scalp with the mixture for a few minutes and rinse. It will remove oil accumulation on the scalp and fight dandruff. You can use it once a week.
- The apple cider vinegar helps wipe out product residue and oil while adding shine. Mix 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar in a mug of water. Shampoo and condition your hair as usual and then pour the diluted apple cider vinegar on your hair and do not rinse. It is the easiest way to detox your hair.
- You can also detox your hair with sea salt. Mix two parts of sea salt with one part shampoo and apply it on your hair till it creates a good lather. Rinse it off with cool water and you will get rid of dead skin. You can do this once a month.
- Tea tree oil is natural antiseptic which eliminates bacteria, flakes and dandruff from the scalp. Add a few drops of natural tea tree oil in your regular shampoo. Massage on your scalp and leave it for few minutes before rinsing.
Husain adds that apart from these tips, one must make sure to stay hyderated by drinking plenty of water every season. “Water is a powerful detox ingredient which flushes out toxins and dirt out of the body,” she says.
“Also, increase your intake of seasonal fruits and vegetables as they promote digestion and clean digestive tract, facilitating proper absorption of minerals and vitamins that keep our skin healthy and radiant. You can add amla, aloe vera, cow ghee and beetroot in your diet for naturally detoxifying your hair.”
“If you follow a detox programme from time to time, you can restore the health and beauty of your hair. Also, the hair is like a delicate fabric, so learn to treat it that way,” concludes Shahnaz Husain.
