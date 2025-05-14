Home »  Living Healthy »  Tips To Prevent Split Ends And Hair Breakage

Tips To Prevent Split Ends And Hair Breakage

Here's how you can take charge of your hair health.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: May 14, 2025 09:01 IST
3-Min Read
Tips To Prevent Split Ends And Hair Breakage

Tips To Prevent Split Ends And Hair Breakage

Split ends and hair breakage are two of the most common hair concerns, especially in India's varied climates, ranging from dry heat to humid monsoons. These issues can lead to dull, brittle, and lifeless hair, making even the healthiest scalp appear neglected. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), excessive heat styling, poor nutrition, and environmental damage are major contributors to hair breakage and split ends. But with consistent care and small changes in your daily routine, you can prevent further damage and restore your hair's natural shine and strength. Here's how you can take charge of your hair health.

Why prevention is better than repair

Split ends cannot be fixed, only trimmed. That's why it's essential to focus on prevention. Hair breakage weakens the strands from within, leading to stunted growth and frizzy texture. As per the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), external care, a nutrient-rich diet, and limiting damage from heat and chemicals are the top three ways to maintain healthy, resilient hair.



RELATED STORIES
related

How To Use Flaxseeds For Hair Growth; 5 Easy Methods

Flaxseeds contain omega-3 fatty acids that not only hydrate the scalp but can also nourish hair follicles.

related

Exercise For Mobility: How Movement Can Improve Quality Of Life For Seniors

Here we outline in detail the many benefits of exercising for seniors.

1. Trim your hair regularly

One of the simplest yet most effective ways to prevent split ends is to get a trim every 6 to 8 weeks. Trimming keeps the ends neat and prevents splits from travelling up the hair shaft, which causes breakage.



2. Avoid excessive heat styling

Daily use of straighteners, curlers, and even hot blow dryers can strip moisture from your hair. When heat is unavoidable, always use a heat-protectant spray and opt for the lowest possible temperature setting.

3. Condition your hair deeply

Use a deep conditioning treatment or a natural oil mask once a week. Ingredients like coconut oil, argan oil, and shea butter provide essential moisture and nutrients that strengthen hair fibres and reduce the risk of breakage.

4. Stop over-washing your hair

Washing your hair too often can strip it of its natural oils. Try to wash your hair no more than 2–3 times a week, and use a sulphate-free, moisturising shampoo paired with a hydrating conditioner.

5. Be gentle when detangling

Wet hair is most vulnerable to breakage. Use a wide-toothed comb and start detangling from the tips, gradually moving up. Avoid tugging at knots, patience is key to saving your strands.

6. Switch to satin or silk pillowcases

Cotton pillowcases can cause friction, leading to hair breakage overnight. Satin or silk pillowcases reduce friction and help maintain your hair's moisture balance.

7. Protect your hair from the sun

UV rays can damage the hair shaft just like they damage skin. Wear a hat or scarf when stepping out in strong sun, and consider using hair products with UV protection.

8. Nourish your body, nourish your hair

Hair health starts from within. Include foods rich in biotin, iron, zinc, omega-3s, and vitamin E. Leafy greens, eggs, nuts, and seeds are great additions. Hydration is also key, drink enough water daily to keep your hair hydrated from the inside.

Healthy, shiny hair isn't just about salon treatments, it's about daily habits. By reducing heat, nourishing your strands, and paying attention to how you handle your hair, you can prevent split ends and breakage effectively. Remember, good hair care isn't a luxury, it's a form of self-care. Give your hair the love it deserves and watch it thrive.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases