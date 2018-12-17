This Fruit Can Be An Amazing Evening Snack Perfect For Weight Loss; Try It Now!
Coconut is a fruit and yes I call it a fruit before calling it fat. It's incredibly rich in all vitamins, minerals and calories. A fruit which can render varied recipes and forms of consuming it.
Coconut water is the best drink with all vitamins and minerals.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Coconut water is the best drink with all vitamins and minerals
- Its known to be a devil in the weight loss world
- A few studies have shown that coconut oil helps to boost your memory
Being a south Indian from the land of coconuts (Kerala) I have grown up eating coconut and dishes made with coconut. For me coconut and coconut oil that is singled out as poison, is a must have in my diet because of the following reasons:
Also read: Health Benefits Of Coconut Oil You Simply Cannot Miss
It's a fruit
Coconut is a fruit and yes I call it a fruit before calling it fat. It's incredibly rich in all vitamins, minerals and calories. A fruit which can render varied recipes and forms of consuming it. My personal recommendation is that add a little shredded coconut to your vegetables for that extra flavour.
Coconut water is a super drink
My personal favourite form is coconut water. Coconut water is the best drink with all vitamins and minerals. Our body tends to lose electrolytes like potassium during workout or extreme sultry conditions. Coconut water known to have the best concentrations of electrolytes is excellent to replenish electrolyte imbalance and hydrate yourself.
Also read: Coconut Water Or Coconut Milk; Which One Is Healthier?
All those suffering from hypertension need to add coconut water to their daily diet plan . Coconut is high in potassium and it helps to lower high blood pressure.
Its a great drink for those who suffer from acid reflux as it keeps
the acid base level of your body in check. Thus to avoid acidity this is your go to drink in the morning!
This is not all. A few studies conducted have shown that coconut oil helps to boost your memory also! It prevents memory loss, dementia and even Alzheimer's disease.
High fiber evening snack
It's known to be a devil in the weight loss world, on the contrary it can be one of the best evening snacks with limited portion during weight loss. The high fibre content in coconut allows the nutrients to get absorbed slowly keeping you full for a longer period.
Here are some delicious coconut dishes that you can include in your diet:
1. Coconut rice recipe is a simple tempered rice dish made using fresh grated coconut and other basic ingredients from Indian cuisine. Mildly flavoured with the aroma of curry leaves, ginger and dals, this rice tastes delicious and can be served alone or with some gravy, curd, papad or pickle. However most people enjoy this with a vegetable gravy or a kurma curry.
2. Coconut chutney is a basic simple Indian dip made with fresh coconut, green chilies, salt and cumin. Traditionally this was made in a stone mortar and a hand pestle. In the modern days this is made using electric blenders. Coconut chutney is served mostly with South Indian breakfasts like idli, dosa, khara pongal and upma.
3. Coconut ladoo are traditional South Indian sweet balls made using fresh coconut, sugar or jaggery, cardamom powder and milk. These are mostly made during festivals and celebrations.
Also read: Here's Why Coconut Sugar Is A Healthy Substitute For White Sugar
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.