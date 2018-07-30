ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Take Rest For Good Health: Celeb Health Coach Luke Coutinho Elaborates On The Power Of Rest For Living Healthy

Take Rest For Good Health: Celeb Health Coach Luke Coutinho Elaborates On The Power Of Rest For Living Healthy

Celebrity health coach believes that we underestimate the power of rest to a great extent. Rest is important for the immune system to function properly. Know how taking optimum rest can help in achieving good health.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 30, 2018 06:08 IST
3-Min Read
Take Rest For Good Health: Celeb Health Coach Luke Coutinho Elaborates On The Power Of Rest For Living Healthy

Taking proper rest is important for the body to function most productively

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Taking rest helps fight diseases more effectively
  2. Common cold and cough can be healed by taking rest
  3. Rest is essential for living healthily

Whenever we fall sick, the one thing that we are told to do is take rest. But we underestimate the power of rest to a great extent. Celebrity health coach Luke Coutinho agrees to this. When it comes to healing from sickness or preventing diseases, taking optimum rest is very important. Resorting to the most natural ways for taking care of yourself is the most holistic and effective way to stay healthy. The defense mechanism of the body is dependent on your immunity. Rest is the healing mechanism of the body which is important for the immune system to function efficiently.

9oud0488

Taking rest is important for boosting immunity
Photo Credit: iStock


RELATED STORIES

Boost Immunity During Monsoons With These 7 Fruits

Monsoon fruits: Monsoons bring with them multiple infections and diseases like cholera and malaria. These fruits will help you fight these infections and boost your immunity.

5 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Weight Loss

Weight loss is not just related to food and work out.There are many other factors like hormones, sleep pattern, inflammation, emotions, meditation and genes which play a crucial role in determining your weight loss.

The power of rest

Luke highlights the fact that even animals seek out for shelter on times when they get physical hurt or are sick. In today's times, many people are expected to function and deliver, irrespective of their health conditions. People have internalized the fear of not being able to meet targets. They feel it is okay to not take rest even when their bodies clearly demand it.

Diseases like common cold and cough can be healed by taking optimum rest. Resting boosts the immune system and helps us fight diseases more efficiently. No antibiotics can help in healing common cold and cough as good as resting does.

ppaaevmo

Rest can help in healing common cough and cold
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: These Are By Far The Best Ways To Improve Your Sleep Quality

The idea of rest has changed

When you are tired, the body naturally gives signals to take a step back and rest. But nowadays, taking rest means being glued to phone screens or laptop screens. The idea of rest has changed for people. It is changed from not doing anything to definitely doing something in order to avoid boredom.

Rest doesn't necessarily mean that you have to sleep. You can be sipping a cup of tea and resting. When you are resting, the body moves from the sympathetic nervous system to the parasympathetic nervous system. This makes you go in a rest and digest state. The moment you enter this state, the immunity system begins to work more effectively.

u97hkh7g

Taking proper rest improves efficiency of workout
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Mindful Eating: 5 Golden Rules As Per Luke Coutinho

Resting prevents diseases

According to Journal of Cancer and Oncology, resting releases melatonin hormone. Melatonin is both - sleep hormone and anti-cancer hormone. Sleeping releases melatonin - which moves across the body to prevent proliferation of inflammatory cells. Thus, sleeping and taking rest do help in healing you.

Your body needs 7 hours of sleep for staying healthy. Rest is important to prevent sickness and stay healthy. Sickness and pain slows you down. The body asks for rest during sickness and not doing that can keep it from healing on time. In fact, a disease tends to gets worse if you do not provide yourself with proper sleep.

Also read: Which Is The Best Diet For You? Health Coach Luke Coutinho Has The Answer

Align your biological clock

To feel better and healthy, Luke suggests that align your body with nature. This can be done by eating your meals at the same time, every day for 1 week. You also need to go to bed at the same time and wake up at the same time. Following this routine will tell you how aligning to your biological clock changes everything.

From bringing improvement in your workout efficiency to reducing emotional and mental stress, rest can be the best way for living healthy.

Rest inexpensive, and completely free. Try taking it and feel the difference!

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

6 Home Remedies To Cure Blisters
6 Home Remedies To Cure Blisters

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Another Reason To Control Your Blood Pressure Levels: Keeps Dementia Away

Wish To Keep Your Brain Healthy? Take Care Of Your Heart First

Parenthood Is A Rollercoaster Ride, Prepare Yourself For It With Your Kids

Did You Know: Jet Lag Can Affect More Than Just Your Sleep Cycle

World's Most Prescribed Medicine: Antibiotics

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES