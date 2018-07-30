Take Rest For Good Health: Celeb Health Coach Luke Coutinho Elaborates On The Power Of Rest For Living Healthy
Celebrity health coach believes that we underestimate the power of rest to a great extent. Rest is important for the immune system to function properly. Know how taking optimum rest can help in achieving good health.
Taking proper rest is important for the body to function most productively
HIGHLIGHTS
- Taking rest helps fight diseases more effectively
- Common cold and cough can be healed by taking rest
- Rest is essential for living healthily
Whenever we fall sick, the one thing that we are told to do is take rest. But we underestimate the power of rest to a great extent. Celebrity health coach Luke Coutinho agrees to this. When it comes to healing from sickness or preventing diseases, taking optimum rest is very important. Resorting to the most natural ways for taking care of yourself is the most holistic and effective way to stay healthy. The defense mechanism of the body is dependent on your immunity. Rest is the healing mechanism of the body which is important for the immune system to function efficiently.
The power of rest
Luke highlights the fact that even animals seek out for shelter on times when they get physical hurt or are sick. In today's times, many people are expected to function and deliver, irrespective of their health conditions. People have internalized the fear of not being able to meet targets. They feel it is okay to not take rest even when their bodies clearly demand it.
Diseases like common cold and cough can be healed by taking optimum rest. Resting boosts the immune system and helps us fight diseases more efficiently. No antibiotics can help in healing common cold and cough as good as resting does.
Also read: These Are By Far The Best Ways To Improve Your Sleep Quality
The idea of rest has changed
When you are tired, the body naturally gives signals to take a step back and rest. But nowadays, taking rest means being glued to phone screens or laptop screens. The idea of rest has changed for people. It is changed from not doing anything to definitely doing something in order to avoid boredom.
Rest doesn't necessarily mean that you have to sleep. You can be sipping a cup of tea and resting. When you are resting, the body moves from the sympathetic nervous system to the parasympathetic nervous system. This makes you go in a rest and digest state. The moment you enter this state, the immunity system begins to work more effectively.
Also read: Mindful Eating: 5 Golden Rules As Per Luke Coutinho
Resting prevents diseases
According to Journal of Cancer and Oncology, resting releases melatonin hormone. Melatonin is both - sleep hormone and anti-cancer hormone. Sleeping releases melatonin - which moves across the body to prevent proliferation of inflammatory cells. Thus, sleeping and taking rest do help in healing you.
Your body needs 7 hours of sleep for staying healthy. Rest is important to prevent sickness and stay healthy. Sickness and pain slows you down. The body asks for rest during sickness and not doing that can keep it from healing on time. In fact, a disease tends to gets worse if you do not provide yourself with proper sleep.
Also read: Which Is The Best Diet For You? Health Coach Luke Coutinho Has The Answer
Align your biological clock
To feel better and healthy, Luke suggests that align your body with nature. This can be done by eating your meals at the same time, every day for 1 week. You also need to go to bed at the same time and wake up at the same time. Following this routine will tell you how aligning to your biological clock changes everything.
From bringing improvement in your workout efficiency to reducing emotional and mental stress, rest can be the best way for living healthy.
Rest inexpensive, and completely free. Try taking it and feel the difference!
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.