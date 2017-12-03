This Immune-Boosting Shot Should Be the First Thing You Drink in the Morning
One single shot of this drink can strengthen, heal and keep your digestive system in check.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Acetic acid in apple cider vinegar obstructs the growth of bad bacteria
- Turmeric a natural healer of all ailments and must be a part of your diet
- The enzymes in raw honey keep the digestive system calm
Your gut is the centre of the immune system, it is needless to explain why you need to keep this part of your body healthy. If it will not function properly, you may end up all weak and vulnerable to diseases.
But what if we told you that there is one simple and straight solution for it all. One single shot of a drink which has all the strengthening, healing ingredients and good bacteria which will keep your digestive system in check. Three basic ingredients and that's it!
1. Turmeric
Known for its antioxidant properties, anti-inflammatory and anti-septic properties, turmeric a natural healer of all ailments and must be a part of your diet. When combined with apple cider vinegar, the two work well in relieving the body of all parasites and keeps the digestive system in check.
2. Apple cider vinegar
Acetic acid in apple cider vinegar is important as it obstructs the growth of bad bacteria and promotes good bacteria for your body.
3. Raw honey
The enzymes and minerals present in raw honey are just what you need for keeping the digestive system calm. When combined with turmeric and apple cider vinegar, it provides probiotics to the gut and treats acid reflux.
How to prepare the drink
The drink known as Turmeric Elixir with Apple Cider Vinegar and Honey needs these ingredients:
1. 1 teaspoon of ground turmeric
2. 1/4th cup of apple cider vinegar
3. 1/8 of a teaspoon of cayenne pepper
4. 4 cups of filtered water
Preparation
1. Heat the filtered water in a pan until steaming
2. Remove from heat and add honey
3. Stir it well so it dissolves
4. Now add turmeric, apple cider vinegar and cayenne pepper
5. Pour the drink in a pitcher and allow it to cool in a fridge for two hours
6. Drink this on an empty stomach for five days in a row
Relish this immune-boosting shot and get incredible health benefits!
