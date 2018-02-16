Celebrity Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Shares Tips To Keep The Cold And Flu Away This Season
Celebrity Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal gives her set of tips to keep safe from cold and flu in this season.
A strong immune system combined with good hygiene is required to prevent colds
The common cold is a viral upper respiratory tract infection that affects the lining of the nose, sinuses and throat. It is contagious and spreads easily from person to person, especially through the transfer of minute particles of nasal secretions onto hands and objects. A strong immune system combined with good hygiene is required to prevent colds. A common cold may usually last a few days or may take up to a week to cure completely. However, a flu virus can last longer and affect the complete respiratory tract. While you can look for over-the-counter drugs to treat your cold, the best remedies can often be conjured up at home through healthy and effective natural ingredients and treatments.
Here are a few effective natural remedies that you should try to get over your symptoms of cold:
1. Drinking fluids
It is essential to consume more fluids to help prevent dehydration and the thinning of mucus. Stay away from alcohol and drink hot soups and other drinks like ginger tea to clear throat congestion and ease a sore throat.
2. Steam therapy
Inhaling steam is an effective way to fight cold and flu. Fill a hot pot with boiling water, place a towel over the head and inhale the steam. It helps to soothe tissues of the nose and throat.
Photo Credit: iStock
3. Ginger and Honey
Ginger and honey are two powerful ingredients that provide relief from cold and flu. Chop raw ginger and put into boiling water. Drink this concoction to relieve a sore throat quickly, Honey, like ginger, has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. It is an effective cough suppressant. Raw honey can be taken along with hot lemon tea to cure sore throat.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Vitamin C rich foods
Vitamin C strengthens the immune system and helps fight infections. Having Vitamin C-rich foods like lemons, oranges, leafy greens and guavas help the body function properly even during a cold. They provide relief to the upper respiratory tract during infections and can the Vitamin C in them can help prevent cold. A hot lemon tea helps to decongest and reduce phlegm if you have already succumbed to it.
5. Salt water/gargling
Gargling is a tried and tested natural remedy to relieve the symptoms of a cold and prevent upper respiratory infections. Gargling with salt water relives chest congestion, clears phlegm, and loosens thick mucus. To try this remedy, dissolve 1 teaspoon of salt in 1 full glass of water and gargle well.
6. Probiotics
Probiotics are friendly bacteria. They help to keep the gut and immune system healthy. Consuming probiotics like kefir can help prevent and treat common cold. They are also rich sources of protein and calcium.
Photo Credit: iStock
