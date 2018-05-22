Mindful Eating: 5 Golden Rules As Per Celeb Nutritionist Luke Coutinho
Golden rules of mindful eating: The idea of mindful eating is to shift focus from external thinking about food to exploring and enjoying the eating experience altogether.
Mindful eating: You should eat with complete focus on your meals
HIGHLIGHTS
- Avoid eating when surrounded with distractions
- Chew your food properly
- Avoid multitasking while eating food
Mindful eating is a habit where you act mindfully while eating. Mindful eating is referred to as the process where you apply the act of mindful or being present to overcome eating problems amidst extremely hectic schedules. The idea of mindful eating is to shift focus from external thinking about food to exploring and enjoying the eating experience altogether. Mindful eating is not a diet regime. It is aimed towards developing a new mindset around food. It is defined as the process where you pay attention to your eating experience with all your five senses, namely seeing, tasting, smelling, feeling and hearing. Mindful eating happens when you witness the emotional and physical responses that take place before, during and after you eat. Mindless eating, on the other hand, refers to a situation where you eat consistently until you are extremely full or feel sick. You eat mindlessly when you graze on food but don't really taste it. It happens when you don't pay attention to the food that you are eating and eat when surrounded by distractions. Mindless eating also includes rushing through meals and having trouble in remembering the taste, smell and look of the meal you just ate.
Celebrity fitness expert and nutritionist recently took to Facebook to talk about mindful eating and share some "golden rules about mindful eating."
The first rule about mindful eating is to take 5 deep and slow breaths before eating. This will help your mind re-center and focus on your meal in a complete and proper manner.
Today, it has become a common tendency to multitask when you eat your meals. This is a characteristic of mindless eating. When you are eating, you should focus on eating slowly and avoiding multitasking while eating. When you eat, your entire concentration should on your meal. The second rule of mindful eating is cherishing what you eat will help you recognise the value of food.
The third rule of mindful eating is to chew every morsel which is in your mouth. Chewing your food properly is an important aspect of mindful eating.
While eating food, it is important to not overeat and listen to your body. Your gut will always tell you how much food you need to satiate your hunger. However, the fourth golden rule about mindful eating is to listen to your body and stop eating as soon as you 80% full. Eating to fill your stomach or overeating can result in indigestion, bloating, acidity, constipation, gas and numerous other digestion-related problems.
Cherishing your food and enjoying it is an important aspect and fifth golden rule of mindful eating. As mentioned above, you must experience your food with all you senses, that is, your eyes, ears, nose and skin. Feel the gratitude of eating, appreciate your food and enjoy every bite that you take. The ultimate experience of food is only when you pay all the attention to your meal.
These are the five golden rules of mindful eating, which can help you achieve good health.
