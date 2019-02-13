Simple And Effective Hangover Hacks To Your Rescue By Nmami Agarwal
The best way to avoid a hangover and deteriorating your health in the first place, is to avoid alcohol consumption. Nonetheless, in the event of a severe hangover, following are the foods you can eat for some relief.
Hydrating yourself is the key to getting rid of a hangover
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lukewarm lemon water is the traditional way of getting rid of hangover
- Avocado and eggs can be eaten to reduce severity of hangover
- Complex carbs in oats can help in getting over a hangover
Hangovers can give you a really bad time. Every time you party a little too hard or go through sessions of excessive drinking, it is the hangover next morning which not only deteriorates your health, but also makes you miss your to-dos of the entire day. According to Medical News Today, hangover is referred to a series of signs and symptoms which occur after a recent episode of heavy drinking. Typical symptoms of a hangover include feeling dizzy, sleepy, sick, thirsty and confused.
Well, the best way to avoid a hangover and deteriorating your health in the first place, is to avoid alcohol consumption. No amount of alcohol is safe for your health and you should make the effort of reducing its consumption to the bare minimum.
Nonetheless, in the event of a severe hangover, drinking water can definitely help. It helps in restoring hydration as alcohol makes you lose out on water levels. Besides, there are some foods that can save you from a really bad hangover. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently took to Instagram to share a few dietary hacks for hangovers. Keep reading to know them.
Foods that can save you from a hangover
1. Lemons: A glass of lukewarm lemon water is the classic remedy of getting over a hangover. Lemon ginger tea or adding lemon juice to your black tea can also help in effectively getting rid of a hangover. Lemons are effective as they help in restoring pH balance in the body.
2. Avocado: In her blog, Nmami mentions that drinking alcohol can reduce potassium levels in the body. Potassium rich avocado can thus come to your rescue in case of a hangover which you are unable to endure. What's more is that avocado contains components that can offer protection from a liver injury. Alcohol can severely damage your liver and may even increase risks of fatty liver disease.
3. Eggs: Cysteine in eggs produces glutathione antioxidant, informs Nmami in her blog. Alcohol consumption reduces glutathione content in the body. This makes it difficult for the body to break down toxic byproducts of alcohol. Eating eggs during a hangover can help you get over a hangover.
4. Oats: Complex carbs in oats can help in getting over a hangover. Complex carbs provide slow carbs to the blood and help in reducing severity of hangover. On the day of hangover, prefer having complex carbs in the form of brown rice, sweet potatoes, whole wheat bread, quinoa, etc. Carbs in these foods will help in improving your mood and reduce feeling of fatigue, mentions Nmami in her post.
5. Coconut water: When it comes to getting over a hangover, the key is to keep yourself hydrated. Coconut water is great when it comes to improving your hydration levels. Presence of electrolytes like magnesium, potassium, sodium and phosphorus in coconut water are great for hydration. They help in restoring electrolyte levels and help in balancing fluids in the body.
6. Ginger: If hangover is giving you nausea, ginger is the spice for you. Ginger can help in recovering from an upset stomach in case of a hangover. You can have ginger tea or add ginger to a soup for relief.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
