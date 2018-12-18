Which Variety Of Alcohol Is Safe For Health? Luke Explains
Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho decodes the different ways in which alcohol affects your body.
If you drink alcohol, make sure you drink it with the right mindset
- Drink alcohol strictly in moderation
- You should not drink alcohol to get over stressful situations
- Avoid mixing alcohol with aerated drinks
There are numerous myths about alcohol, whether or not it's healthy? what quantity is permissible for daily consumption? etc. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho did a video on Facebook to answer these questions and more. He is of the belief that alcohol is not the problem per se but the person consuming it. How alcohol affects your body is dependent on the mindset with which a person drinks alcohol. Misusing alcohol or going overboard, drinking it on an empty stomach, drinking it with medicine, etc are ways when alcohol can harm your body. So how do we manage it during the festive season? Do you think it can be part of a healthy lifestyle?
If you don't drink alcohol then are you healthier?
Simply refraining from alcohol does not imply that you are healthy. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle takes much more than simply refraining from drinking alcohol and smoking. You need to maintain and active lifestyle, eat healthy and take less stress in order to stay fit and healthy.
Is alcohol safe for health?
If your goal is weight loss, sticking to low calorie drinks is helpful. These drinks include champagne, dry wine and red wine to name a few.
1. Champagne: This has the lowest calorie content and can be included in diets of people who are trying to lose weight.
2. Dry wine: It has very low levels of sugar as compared to other varieties of alcohol.
3. Red wine: Red wine has been primarily considered good for health as it is full of resveratrol, polyphenols and antioxidants which are good for the heart. But, red wine alone cannot be beneficial for your heart, mentions Luke Coutinho in one of his recent live videos on Facebook. A number of other lifestyle modifications are required to keep fit and healthy.
4. Tequila: Luke explains that tequila is a drink which is local to Mexico. It contains a compound called agavin which is known to lower blood sugar levels. This drink too isn't that harmful for your body as much as some other varieties of alcohol.
5. Whiskey: 30 ml of whiskey has as many antioxidants as a glass of wine. Antioxidants perform the function of neutralizing damage done by free radicals in the body. These antioxidants are great for its anti-ageing benefits. They are also great for skin and hair. But this doesn't mean you resort to whiskey for a skim problem.
6. Jagermeister: This drink contains over 50 botanical herbs and was traditionally used as medicine before it became alcohol.
7. Feni: This drink is local to Goa, and has been used by people for stomach and stomach ulcers before it started to be sold commercially as alcohol.
8. Sake: This is drink local to Japan, and is a great probiotic as it made from fermented rice. This drink too was traditionally used in villages for treating gut issues.
9. Cognac: This is a kind of brandy and is 'the' drink for people who are on low-carb diets, according to Luke. It is low in carbs and sugar. It is also great for your respiratory system, pneumonia and bronchitis.
People who are trying to lose weight should stay away from the cocktails as they are loaded with artificial sweeteners and sugar syrups. Avoid mixing alcohol with aerated drinks.
It should be clearly noted here that the idea is not to advocate drinking alcohol but to provide an understanding of the different alcohols. Alcohol should not be consumed to be cool, to fill any emotional voids - as eventually you will be addicted if the reason is wrong. Always avoid binge drinking - it is a sickness, stresses Luke. Understanding why you are drinking alcohol and if done in moderation, it is fine, advises Luke. Also, just because alcohol has the aforementioned benefits, it doesn't mean that you begin drinking it. The more you avoid it, the better it is for your health.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
