5 Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of A Hangover
Hangovers can be very distressing. Here are some natural ways that will help you get out of hangovers.
These are some natural cures for a hangover
HIGHLIGHTS
- Hangovers disturb your immune system, organ function and digestion
- Drinking plenty of water can ease discomfort caused by hangover
- Headache, nausea and upset stomach are common during hangover
A hangover is when your body is unable to deal with the amount of alcohol you consumed the previous night. Sure, this is a stage of extreme headache, nausea and abdominal disturbances in the body, and then making a promise to oneself of never letting alcohol touch your tongue again, which of course, does not last very long. But despite the awful feelings, you are not very aware of how it must have disturbed your immune system, digestive track and organ function.
Dehydration, drooped sugar levels and an overburdened liver to eliminate toxins and chemicals from the body; that is what your body is after a few glasses of alcohol. You may think of taking an asprin or disprin or any other medicine to deal with this discomfort. But here's a word of advice, don't pop pills! Instead, opt for natural remedies for the same purpose.
Listed below are some natural remedies to ease hangover.
1. Drink more water
Alcohol robs your body of a lot of water and leaves you dehydrated. Drink lots of water to keep you hydrated. You can also try drinking water between the drinks to make sure that hangover does not hit you very hard. You could also try drinking coconut water or vegetable soup to make up for it.
Also read: If You Want To Avoid Kidney Stones, Drink Water
2. Consume more sugar the next day
Alcohol consumption reduces your blood sugar level. Hence, eating sugary foods the next day can be really helpful as fructose increases metabolism rate and helps your body to function normally again.
3. Increase vitamin C intake
Consume lemon, oranges, and guavas to get rid of hangover. A glass of sweet and sour lemonade could also work.
4. Have a banana and honey milkshake
Bananas are the best to have this time as they help in improving your digestion. When mixed with honey and milk, it further nourishes the body with nutrition.
Also read: Eating Bananas, Avocados Helps Prevent Heart Disease
5. Raw Ginger
Ginger is a highly recommended remedy for getting rid of a hangover. When combined with tangerine, pith and brown sugar and consumed before drinking, it decreases the amount of nausea and headache you experience after drinking.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------