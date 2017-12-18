ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of A Hangover

5 Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of A Hangover

Hangovers can be very distressing. Here are some natural ways that will help you get out of hangovers.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 18, 2017 12:40 IST
2-Min Read
5 Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of A Hangover

These are some natural cures for a hangover

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Hangovers disturb your immune system, organ function and digestion
  2. Drinking plenty of water can ease discomfort caused by hangover
  3. Headache, nausea and upset stomach are common during hangover
Headache, nausea, dizziness and inability to get up, that's such a terrible hangover!

A hangover is when your body is unable to deal with the amount of alcohol you consumed the previous night. Sure, this is a stage of extreme headache, nausea and abdominal disturbances in the body, and then making a promise to oneself of never letting alcohol touch your tongue again, which of course, does not last very long. But despite the awful feelings, you are not very aware of how it must have disturbed your immune system, digestive track and organ function.

Dehydration, drooped sugar levels and an overburdened liver to eliminate toxins and chemicals from the body; that is what your body is after a few glasses of alcohol. You may think of taking an asprin or disprin or any other medicine to deal with this discomfort. But here's a word of advice, don't pop pills! Instead, opt for natural remedies for the same purpose.

Listed below are some natural remedies to ease hangover.

1. Drink more water

Alcohol robs your body of a lot of water and leaves you dehydrated. Drink lots of water to keep you hydrated. You can also try drinking water between the drinks to make sure that hangover does not hit you very hard. You could also try drinking coconut water or vegetable soup to make up for it.

Also read: If You Want To Avoid Kidney Stones, Drink Water

2. Consume more sugar the next day

Alcohol consumption reduces your blood sugar level. Hence, eating sugary foods the next day can be really helpful as fructose increases metabolism rate and helps your body to function normally again.

3. Increase vitamin C intake

Consume lemon, oranges, and guavas to get rid of hangover. A glass of sweet and sour lemonade could also work.

4. Have a banana and honey milkshake

Bananas are the best to have this time as they help in improving your digestion. When mixed with honey and milk, it further nourishes the body with nutrition.

Also read: Eating Bananas, Avocados Helps Prevent Heart Disease

5. Raw Ginger

Ginger is a highly recommended remedy for getting rid of a hangover. When combined with tangerine, pith and brown sugar and consumed before drinking, it decreases the amount of nausea and headache you experience after drinking.

More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

HOME REMEDIES

Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management
Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Top Factors That Affect The Quality Of Life In Cancer Patients

Parents Of Child With Anorectal Malformation Allege That Doctors Removed Their Son's Kidney

Sleep Disorders In Women Strongly Linked To Infertility Risk

Repeating The Same Actions Can Signal An Early Onset Of Dementia: Tips To Prevent It

5 Shocking Factors To Blame For Male Infertility: Tips To Overcome It

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------