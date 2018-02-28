Drinking Lemon Water In The Morning Could Lead To These Amazing Benefits
Lemon water is a great way to add more water to your daily intake
Lemon water is like the fitness potion every nutritionist and dietician swears by. Everyone is well aware of its benefits for weight loss, but lemon water has many other health benefits to offer. To get access to these benefits, all you need to do is prepare a tall glass of lemon water by combining some lemon juice with warm water and drink it every morning on an empty stomach. Here we shall give you a whole range of good reasons why you should make lemon water your 'good morning drink.'
1. Weight loss
Every nutritionist recommends a glassful of lemon water every morning as it speeds up the weight loss process. This drink improves digestion by getting your digestive system running in the morning.
2. Hydration
Lemon water is a great way to add more water to your daily intake. Adding lemon to warm water enhances its flavor, and if you add a teaspoon of honey to it, this drink becomes a good morning treat for your taste buds.
3. Benefits for your skin
Vitamin C in lemon water rejuvenates your skin internally and gives it that pretty outer glow. It prevents the early onset of wrinkles. According to a study published in the American Society for Clinical Nutrition, people who consumed food rich in vitamin C had a lower risk of developing wrinkles. Besides this, adding more water to your diet also keeps the skin hydrated and rejuvenated at all times.
4. Fresh breath
The biggest turn off right at the beginning of the day is bad breath. It takes place as a result of dryness and bacterial growth. Drinking lemon water stimulates the production of saliva in the mouth which prevents dryness, thereby preventing bad breath. You can also drink lemon water after your meals to eliminate the odors of onion, garlic, and fish.
5. Prevents kidney stones
Vitamin C in lemon prevents the formation of calcium kidney stones. The UW Health says that patients can reduce their risk of developing new kidney stones by increasing their intake of citric acid. Half a cup of lemon juice should suffice.
6. Improved liver function
The liver is your body's filter; drinking lemon water improves the liver's function. It prevents the accumulation of fat in the liver, thereby preventing the fatty liver disease.
Disclaimer: This content including advice providesgeneric information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.