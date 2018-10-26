Should You Keep Karwa Chauth Fast During Pregnancy? Here Are Some Fasting Tips For Pregnant Women
Pregnant women should be very careful while keeping Karwa Chauth fast
- Karwa Chauth fast is a bit different from all the other fasts
- Your sargi should be a balanced and heavy meal
- Once you break the fast, do not eat a heavy meal
It's the season of festivals! After Navratri and Durga Pooja celebrations the festival Karwa Chauth is round the corner. The name Karwa Chauth is formed by two words 'Karwa' and 'Chauth'. Karwa means earthen oil lamp and Chauth means four. The day falls on the fourth day of Kartik month in the Hindu calendar. This time Karwa Chauth falls on the 27th of October. It is one of the significant festivals for the married women. The day is observed as an occasion to seek blessings from almighty for the long life and overall well-being of one's husband. The most important aspect of this day is that ladies keep a dawn to dusk fast. Once they see the moon they finally break the fast.
Unlike all the other fasts that are kept in the Indian culture, the Karwa Chauth fast is a bit different from them. In the normal fasts, one is allowed to eat fruits, meals prepared with special ingredients or refreshing drinks. But Karwa Chauth is one such fast where the women are not even allowed to sip a glass of water till they see the moon. Although, before sunrise, married women feast on their sargi. Sargi is usually given by mother-in-law or someone elder in the family. Sargi is primarilly a thali which consists of foods like sweets, dry fruits, coconut and even some new clothes or ornaments as gifts.
Since, women are supposed to refrain from drinking and eating anything till they see the moon at night, it can be difficult and inconvenient for some women. Pregnant women or women facing some health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure or migraine should be careful while keeping this fast.
Some important tips for pregnant women while fasting for Karwa Chauth:
We spoke to the celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal about whether pregnant women should keep Karwa Chauth fast or not. Here's what the nutritionist had to say, " Generally, the family members advise pregnant women not to keep Karwa Chauth fast as you cannot eat anything during the day. Moreover, the pregnant woman requires nutrients not only for herself but for the baby as well. Therefore, starving the whole day might not be a wise option. But if the pregnant woman desires to keep the fast, she should be very careful about her morning meal (sargi) and the supper."
"Sargi, being the first meal of the day and keeping in mind that you cannot eat after that should be a balanced and a wholesome meal. Your sargi should include a stuff parantha made of cottage cheese or cauliflower. You can have it with some curd or a vegetable raita. You should include healthy nuts like almonds and walnuts in your sargi. These will help you keep full for a long time. Even a healthy fruit like orange can help you stay hydrated all day long. Also, make sure that you do not drink tea or coffee in the morning as it can lead to acidity. You should have coconut water or a healthy vegetable juice made up of beetroot and carrot or spinach and kale. To keep you active and energetic all day long, you can even have a glass of milk. But ensure that milk is at the room temperature," the nutritionist added.
Here's how you should break your Karwa Chauth fast?
The other important advise that the nutritionist Nmami Agarwal gives is, "Once you break the fast, do not eat a heavy meal. Eat something light initially; like cooked vegetables or a glass of milk. After sometime, you can eat your dinner. Your dinner should also be nutritious and extremely healthy."
Happy Karwa Chauth 2018 everyone!
(Nmami Agarwal is a celebrity nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
