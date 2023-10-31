Karwa Chauth: Experts Give Tips For Diabetics To Fast On Karwa Chauth
Karwa Chauth 2023: People with diabetes must check with their doctor about the timing and dosage of medicines if they are planning to keep a nirjala fast on Karwa Chauth. More details here.
Karwa Chauth 2023: Nirjala fasting or not drinking water for the fast can lead to hypoglycaemia
- Women fast on the occassion of Karwa Chauth
- They are not supposed to eat or drink water till they see moon in evening
- Fasting can lead to low blood sugar levels
Karwa Chauth 2023: Women and even their spouses will be fasting tomorrow on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, which will be celebrated on November 1 this year. On Karwa Chauth many observe nirjala fast, in which one is not supposed to consume food or water till they see moon in the evening. Women start this day by getting up early in the morning before sunrise. They eat sargi, which is the pre-dawn meal. After this meal, they eat and drink at night till they see the moon.
While fasting is the essence of Karwa Chauth, is it safe for people with diabetes? Should they take their medicines? What will the impact of staying without food and water be on their blood sugar levels? Answering all these questions is Dr SK Wangnoo, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals and Dr Sujeet Jha, Director of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at Max Healthcare.
Karwa Chauth 2023: Is it safe for diabetics to fast?
Patients with type-1 diabetes, or those who are on multiple doses of insulin in a day should ideally not fast but if the do, they must consult their doctor before doing it, says Dr Wangnoo. "If a patient is pregnant and diabetic, then she must refrain from fasting on Karwa Chauth. Elderly females with diabetes, who are dependent on medicines, should avoid too as there are chances of getting hypogylcaemic (low blood sugar levels)," Dr Wangnoo tells DoctorNDTV.
Diabetics must fast only under medical supervision. For instance, they should check with their doctor if a certain tablet that is to be taken in morning, is safe for consumption in evening.
Dosage of insulin and medicines for hypoglycaemia need to be checked with the doctor in case a diabetic is fasting on this day. "Spending the day without food and water for such a long time can lead to low blood sugar or hypoglycaemia. Some medicines may be needed in higher or lower dosage than usual. Also certain medicines for diabetes can make one dehydrated. So this can make one difficult to go without water for the whole day," says Dr Sujeet Jha.
He goes on to add that diabetic patients must check with their doctor about the dosage of medicines and which medicines to eat and avoid on the day of Karwa Chauth fast, and how they can safely spend the day without food and water.
Tips to break the fast
As is it the case with other fasts, even the Karwa Chauth fast needs to be broken safely. First drinking a glass of water. Diabetics, and even others should then have a handful of nuts and sweet savouries like meethi mathri and feni, after that. Do watch your portion size though. Do not overeat as it can lead to digestion issues like acidity and bloating.
(Dr SK Wangnoo, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals)
(Dr Sujeet Jha, Director of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at Max Healthcare.)
