Wondering How To Keep Going Through Karwa Chauth Fast? This Is What Our Nutritionist Has To Say
Karwa Chauth 2018: Women are supposed to refrain from drinking water and eating anything after the sargi. This can be difficult for some women. Read here to know what a nutritionist does to keep her going through Karwa Chauth fast.
Karwa Chauth 2018: Avoid overeating during sargi to feel comfortable through the day
HIGHLIGHTS
- Karwa Chauth 2018 falls on October 27
- Married women fast after sunrise till moon is visible in evening
- The nirjala fast may cause health issues among some women
Karwa Chauth 2018 falls on October 27. Karwa Chauth is undoubtedly one of the most important festivals for Indian married women. On the day of Karwa Chauth, married women fast from sunrise till they see moon in evening. Before sunrise, married women feast on their sargi. Sargi is given by mother-in-law and is essentially a thali which consists of sweets, dry fruits, coconut, sevvaiyan, mithai, and even clothes or jewellery as gifts. On the day of Karwa Chauth, women eat the foods in their sargi for the entire day and observe nirjala fast for the rest of the day. They break their fast after seeing the moon and the face of their husbands through a net. Women keep Karwa Chauth fast to bless their husbands with a long and prosperous life.
Traditionally, women are supposed to refrain from drinking water and eating anything after the sargi, until they see moon in the night. This can be difficult for some women and may cause severe health issues like fatigue and headache.
Also read: Do You Know What Fasted Cardio Means? Know All About This New Fitness Routine For Faster Weight Loss
We spoke to nutritionist Pooja Malhotra about what are the things she follows during her Karwa Chauth fast. Here's what she has to say, "I try being careful about what I eat during sargi. I make sure I avoid putting everything into that one meal just because I cannot eat for the rest of the day. Sargi includes prasad in the form of fruits, mithai, sevai, etc. Along with little portions of these foods, I eat stuffed paranthas and dahi according to my appetite."
How to keep going through Karwa Chauth nirjala fast?
On Karwa Chauth, it is important that you eat but don't fill yourself up to the extent that it becomes uncomfortable for you for the first few hours of the day. Eating according to your appetite is important to keep you going through Karwa Chauth fast.
"To avoid acidity, do not take tea or coffee during your sargi. Tea or coffee can also make you dehydrated and make it even more difficult for you to go through the day," says Pooja.
According to Delhi-based nutritionist, the best food to have during sargi is stuffed paranthas with curd. Having fried foods, a sandwich etc. is not going to be that helpful.
Also read: Planning On Doing Intermittent Fasting? Make Sure You Don't Have Any Of These Conditions
Also, if you experience health issues towards the evening, you can have something after the customary puja. "I take a glass of milk after the puja in the evening. It hydrates me, curbs acidity and also helps me sail through till the time moon is visible," she says.
How to break Karwa Chauth 2018 fast
As is customary, women break their fast with a glass of water. What should be avoided is gorging on food hurriedly as you would easily cross your threshold and become uncomfortable. According to Pooja, you should eat food slowly and chew it properly. This will help you eat only as much as your appetite allows.
Also read: Did You Know These Unhealthy Habits Can Make You Age Faster?
On this special day, the idea is to keep yourself comfortable and go through the day at ease. If your tradition allows, a glass of milk, some fruits or a cup of tea (according to what your mother-in-law suggests) could be consumed in evening. Happy Karwa Chauth 2018 everyone!
(Pooja Malhotra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.