Celeb Chef Amrita Raichand Does Circuit Training After Karwa Chauth Fasting And Bingeing: Watch Video

We all tend to enjoy and indulge during the festive season. But don't let weight gain and poor health ruin the fun for you. Chef Amrita Raichand tells how you can balance it out by doing circuit training. Watch video to know more...
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Oct 29, 2018 03:33 IST
5-Min Read
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Circuit training is an effective form of exercising
  2. It is good for heart health
  3. Exercises in circuit training targets multiple muscles

It's a wrap for Karwa Chauth 2018! But are you over the festive mood? We bet you aren't! The very vibe of festivities is such that you feel like enjoying and being yourself, rather than focusing on diet, weight loss and health. Now, this is not to infer that enjoying during festivities and being a little easy on yourself is wrong. However, there are always things you can do to balance it out and not let weight gain or poor health ruin the fun. Celebrity chef and actress Amrita Raichand knows just how to maintain this balance. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, she shared a circuit training workout routine - which could help her get off the Karwa Chauth fasting and then bingeing.

In her post, Amrita writes that it was important to "shake things up a bit" after nirjala fasting on Karwa Chauth and then binge eating after it. So in order to shake things up a bit, she chose to workout outside of the gym and try her hands on some circuit training.

Circuit training is considered to be one of the most effective forms of exercise. It includes exercises which are great for increasing heart rate and strengthening muscles. The exercise involves moving through multiple stations of exercises. Each exercise station targets a different muscle group.

There is little or no rest time between two exercise stations, and each station involves a different exercise. In the video below, you can see how Amrita Raichand enjoys her power-packed circuit training workout, quickly switching between different exercise stations. Mentioning about the health benefits of circuit training in the caption of her post, Amrita writes, "A perfect mix of cardio & strength training that finishes your workout (and you) in less than 30 minutes making every muscle burn! Couldn't ask for a more refreshing start to the day though i'm definitely going to be sore tomorrow (sic)."

In each exercise station of circuit training, you can do anywhere about 10 to 25 reps of each exercise. This will last anywhere between 30 seconds to 3 minutes, after which you move to the next exercise station.

Apart from being entertaining, circuit training workout is great for your heart health. People with diabetes, asthma, arthritis pain and back pain can all benefit from circuit training workout routine.

Exercises in circuit routine are also wonderful for boosting your mood and reducing stress and anxiety. The exercises can improve your agility while also helping you become more confident. Giving a boost to energy, circuit training routine helps in dealing with stress and anxiety in a more efficient way.

People who are experiencing problems in getting a good night's sleep can include circuit training in their fitness regime.

So, in case you are wondering how to balance festivities and enjoyment associated with them, with your health, try circuit training like chef Amrita Raichand! It is fun to do and comes with multiple health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

