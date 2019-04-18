Shilpa Shetty's Workout With Her Cute Partner Inspires Us Yet Again; Watch Video
Recently, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen doing sets of tricep dips with her son Viaan Raj Kundra on her lap.
Tricep Dips are an intense isolation exercise that are beneficial for developing powerful triceps.
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast, and she is definitely an inspiration to many. She keeps on posting her workout videos and pictures on Instagram, but her latest video on social media is something different and inspiring. In the video, Shilpa was seen doing sets of tricep dips with her son Viaan Raj Kundra on her lap. This workout video will definitely give you major fitness goals. The actress captioned the video, "Partner workout day, Tricep Dips with weights (Viaan Raj Kundra). Need more muscle and strength than you think to handle kids especially boys... Ufff! All the moms out there will know what I mean but love every bit." Watch the video below to see how she performs the exercise.
Tricep Dips are an intense and an effective isolation exercise that are beneficial for developing powerful triceps. They can be performed on a machine in the gym or even at your home on a step. Anyone can do them and even better you do not need any equipment to perform the exercise. The exercise uses your body weight as resistance. This exercise gives you an appealing and a lean physique, tones your muscles and will make your upper body all the more strong. Strengthened arms and chest gives you greater overall strength training potential. In addition, the exercise helps in burning more calories, gaining muscle mass, enhances flexibility and building strength. They also make your joints stronger, thus reducing the risk of injuries.
Dips are a compound push exercise with a small range of motion and one of the best exercise for your upper body. The exercise primarily focuses on your triceps but also engages your forearms, core, shoulders, chest and lower back. These muscle groups are engaged from the moment you are in the position to perform the exercise. These muscles are needed to help stabilize, coordinate and balance yourself on the arm handles. When you perform the exercise; the muscles provides resistance to the gravitational pull on your body. The lack of momentum during the dip movement keeps the muscles contracted throughout, while making it one of the most effective triceps exercises.
So, the next time you get bored of your basic cardio, weight training or push-ups; try the Tricep dip exercise for some fun workout.
Keep inspiring us!
