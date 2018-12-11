Flabby Arms? Try Toney Bands For Perfect Toned Arms: Yasmin Karachiwala Shares 5 Exercises; Watch Full Video Here
Toney bands are resistance bands which can give you toned arms, burn more calories while also improve your core strength. Read to know about the full body workout you can do with toney bands, as suggested by celeb fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.
Toney bands can help in toning flabby arms
HIGHLIGHTS
- Toney bands can help in burning more calories
- They can help in getting toned arms
- They build core strength
The key to maintaining consistency in exercising is having fun while you exercise. This can be done by bringing newness in your fitness routine by either trying different forms of exercise or exercising with new and different equipment. So today we will talk about toney bands or tone-y bands, which are also one of the recent equipments that celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala was spotted working out with.
What are toney bands?
Working out with toney bands can be one of the most effective ways to tone your arms. They are sleek, stylish and comfortable, and can contribute to adding resistance to any exercise. Flabby arms are a struggle for many people out there. Despite working out on muscles with heavy weights, losing the flab on arms becomes a tedious task which requires a little more effort than your regular daily routine. In such a case, the toney bands can be of great help as they help you burn more calories while also improving core strength. Working out with toney bands can tone your arms more effectively.
They fit you like a watch or a bracelet. You can adjust weights as per your strength and stamina.
Exercises with toney bands by Yasmin Karachiwala
In one of her posts on Instagram, Yasmin Karachiwala shares a video, which is especially for people who do not have access to a reformer. She uses a towel in place of reformer and illustrates 5 exercises which can be done by using toney bands. The towel can be used to slide on a smooth surface.
She mentions in the caption that these exercises make for a full body workout.
#FunctionalFriday: Today's routine is a version for all of you that don't have a reformer. I'm using @toneybands, you can get yourself a pair by clicking on the link in my bio and using the code: toneybandsthursday/Yasmin to receive a 10% discount. Here are some quick and effective exercises to get you ready for the weekend! This is a full body workout 1. Single Leg Slides (use a napkin to slide on a smooth surface) - 3 sets x 15 reps on each leg. 2. Add bilateral rotation or sidebends - 3 sets x 15 reps on each leg. 3. Plank to Single Leg Pike - 3 sets x 15 reps on each side. (I'm wearing the #ToneyBands on my ankles for this) 4. Alt Leg Scissors in Thoracic Flexion - 3 sets x 15 reps on each side. (#ToneyBands on ankles) 5. Standing Scissors - 3 sets x 15 reps on each leg My goal each day is to reach out and be able to motivate you lead a fitter life, you could help me by tagging a friend you would like to motivate by sharing this workout with. Have fun and #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #YasminKarachiwalasBodyImage #YasminKarachiwala #ReebokIndia #Pilates #PilatesMasterInstructor #PilatesIndia #PilatesChangesLives #FitnessGoals #CelebrityTrainer #FitnessGoals #WorkoutAnywhere #WorkoutAnytime #WorkoutEverday #WorkoutEverytime
5 exercises using toney bands for full body workout
1. Single Leg Slides: 3 sets of 15 reps on each leg
2. Single leg slides with bilateral rotation or sidebends: 3 sets of 15 reps on each leg
3. Plank to single leg pike: 3 sets of 15 reps on each side. Wear toney bands on your ankles for this exercise.
4. Alt Leg Scissors in Thoracic Flexion: 3 sets of 15 reps on each side, and toney bands on ankles
5. Standing scissors: 3 sets of 15 reps on each leg
Happy fitness everyone!
