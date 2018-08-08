Yasmin Karachiwala's #BikiniBodyChallenge Continues: Benefits Of Tricep Dips On Mat
Yasmin Karachiwala's Bikini Body Challenge is on its 7th day. The celebrity trainer recommends tricep dips on mat; know its benefits here.
Yasmin Karachiwala's Bikini Body Challenge has taken the internet by storm
HIGHLIGHTS
- Yasmin Karachiwalas Bikini Body Challenge is on its 7th day
- Tricep dips on mat are recommended today
- This exercise targets forearm, shoulder, chest and lower back muscles
Yasmin Karachiwala's Bikini Body Challenge has taken the internet by storm. More and more women are joining this initiative to get the perfect bikini body in a month. The challenge is quite simple; Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a chart of exercises to be practiced from August 2 till August 31 in this 30 day challenge. Each day is dedicated to one exercise, 3 sets of one minute each. The ultimate goal being the perfect bikini body you always dreamt of. This is the 7th day of the challenge and on this day Yasmin Karachiwala recommends tricep dips.
Day 7 Triceps Dip in Mat – 3 sets of 1 min. * Hands should be slightly wider than your glutes * Make sure the fingers are facing your feet * Focus on bending and straightening your elbows Even though we're calling this the #1minbikinibodychallenge, the goal by the end of the month is to make you your fittest best! Our motto at #YasminsBodyImage is 'Be fit, because you deserve it!' and in keeping with that we're going to make sure you are the best version of yourself by the end of August! Would you like to get a Bikini Body and get your fittest best in 30 days? Join us to get bikini ready by following the chart above. Do each exercise continuously for a minute for 3-5 sets.
Through her Instagram post, Yasmin gives some rules to follow while practicing tricep dips on mat.
1. Hands should be kept wider than the glutes.
2. Fingers should point towards your feet.
3. Focus should be on bending and straightening the elbows.
What are tricep dips on mat?
On day 7 of Yasmin Karachiwala's Bikini Body Challenge, tricep dips on mat are recommended. This exercise focuses on strengthening your tricep muscles, the muscles running on the back side of your upper arm. This exercise is one of the easiest ways to tone your upper arm. This basic body exercise can be performed easily and does not require any equipment other than a mat.
What are the benefits of tricep dips on mat?
Tricep dips on mat have a wide variety of benefits to offer. These include:
1. Targets multiple muscle groups
Tricep dips on mat are meant for strengthening your forearms but there's more to this form of workout. It engages your shoulder, chest and lower back muscles as well. So with just one exercise, multiple muscle groups are targeted.
2. Strength
The most important benefit you can look forward to is strength. Besides just toning your upper arms, tricep dips on mat make your upper body stronger. Stronger arms and chest add on to your overall strength training potential. It boosts your ability to perform better in other weight-lifting exercises. Practicing tricep dips allows you to practice other workouts more efficiently.
So ladies, what are you waiting for? Join Yasmin Karachiwala's Bikini Body Challenge Now!
