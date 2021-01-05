ASK OUR EXPERTS

This Calming Breathing Sequence By Shilpa Shetty Kundra Can Help You Relax, Rewind And Centre- Try It Now!

This meditation helps you focus on the things that need attention, centres and gives you the ammunition to tackle with the stress in your daily grind, says Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 5, 2021 11:46 IST
4-Min Read
This Calming Breathing Sequence By Shilpa Shetty Kundra Can Help You Relax, Rewind And Centre- Try It Now!

If getting back to your normal routine after the holidays has been a struggle, do try this sequence

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Days after new year celebrations can be difficult for some
  2. It is not easy to get back to a normal routine after the holidays
  3. Meditation and breathing exercises can be helpful with this concern

If the pressures of a new year, new deadlines and keeping up with the resolutions are taking a toll on you, then heres's something that can calm you. Actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently took to Instagram to sharing a calming yoga sequence, or rather meditation, which can help you calm down. In her post, Kundra agrees that getting back to your normal routine after the holidays can be difficult. However, what we need to work on is to maintain a healthy balance between calm and chaos.

How meditation can help you get back to your routine


"Changing gears and shifting back to a daily routine after the holiday season is never going to be easy. But, maintaining a healthy balance between calm and chaos is inexplicably crucial," Kundra explains in the caption of her post.

She can be seen doing meditation and breathing exercise in the video below. She says that she does this exercise religiously, especially when she wants to centre herself.

Explaining how to do it, she says, "Inhale and take a deep breath in, filled with positive thoughts and exhale all the negative thoughts/emotions into the universe as love and light. This meditation helps you focus on the things that need attention, centres and gives you the ammunition to tackle with the stress in your daily grind."

If you are currently struggling with the pressures or new year, striving to be better version of yourself at home and at work, then this meditation and breathing routine can be of great help for you. At this point of time, when the world is still struggling with a pandemic, it is important that you take things slow and give yourself, and your body, the time to cope with the new changes and resolutions that you may have set for yourself.

If you want to really calm down and feel stable physically, mentally and emotionally, do this meditation routine for a few minutes, but do it unhindered, says Kundra. "Connect with the universe; and align your mind, body and soul to prepare yourself for the day ahead."

If you're still in bed or are simply struggling to go ahead with your work and daily tasks, do this deep breathing for just five minutes. Stay calm, stay positive and stay healthy!


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

