These 10 Proteins Are A Must If You Want To Gain Muscle Mass
Numerous healthy foods can help you gain lean muscle and allow your muscles to recover and grow after a workout session.
Proper nutrition and physical activity are extremely important if you want to gain lean muscle.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Want to build lean muscle?
- : Chicken should be incorporated in your diet if you want to gain muscle
- Lentils are again a mass-building weapon
Want to build lean muscle? Both proper nutrition and physical activity are extremely important if you want to gain lean muscle. The wonder nutrient protein is a non-negotiable part of your diet if you want to build strong muscles. They can help you build muscle, repair tissue, lose weight, recover quickly from any kind of physical activity and promote the overall well-being of a person. High-protein foods play a major role in gaining lean muscle. Some protein-rich and muscle-building foods can help you enhance your muscle strength. Numerous healthy foods can help you gain lean muscle and allow your muscles to recover and grow after a workout session.
Also read: Can You Eat Proteins While On A Keto Diet? Top 5 Proteins To Eat On A Ketogenic Diet
10 best proteins for muscle strength:
1. Eggs:
No doubt, eggs contain high-quality protein, essential amino acids, healthy fats and other important nutrients like vitamin B and D and choline. Proteins are made up of amino acids, which are particularly important for muscle gain.
2. Chicken:
Chicken should be incorporated in your diet if you want to gain muscle. They are loaded with high-quality protein. Apart from proteins, chicken also contains essential vitamins which help your body function properly during physical activity and exercise which is necessary for optimal muscle strength.
3. Greek yoghurt:
Dairy products not only contain the mineral calcium but are also rich in high-quality protein. This thick and creamy yoghurt is also a mixture of fast-digesting whey protein and slow-digesting casein protein. You can include have this yoghurt as an evening snack or add it into your smoothies.
Also read: Protein Deficiency: 7 Serious Signs That You Are Not Eating Enough Proteins
4. Cottage cheese:
Another dairy product packed with protein is low-fat cottage cheese. It also contains significant amount of muscle-building amino acid leucine. Hence, cottage cheese is great if you want to build strong muscles.
5. Milk:
When we talk of proteins, we should not miss the common dairy product, milk. Milk provides a mix of protein, carbohydrates and fats. Similar to the other dairy products, milk contains both fast- and slow-digesting proteins. This is vital for muscle growth. Therefore, do not forget to include milk in your diet if you want to gain muscle mass.
6. Beans:
Different varieties of beans can be part of your workout nutrition plan for lean muscle gain. Black beans, pinto and kidney beans, are loaded with proteins. Even better, they are great sources of fiber and vitamin B, and essential minerals like magnesium, phosphorus and iron.
7. Chickpeas:
Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are a good source of both carbohydrates and protein. Also delicious, boiled chickpeas are a healthy option to include in your diet for lean muscles.
8. Tofu:
The soya product, tofu is produced from soy milk and is often used as a substitute of meat. Tofu is protein-dense and is also a good source of calcium. Both the nutrients are important for proper muscle function and bone health.
9. Nuts:
Healthy nuts like almonds and cashews are a superb combination of protein, fats and fiber, which helps in adding extra calories but not your waistline. You can easily make nuts a part of your diet as your evening snack or simply add them into your smoothies or salads.
10. Lentils:
Lentils are again a mass-building weapon. Cooked lentils are protein-rich and when combined with rice, they make a wholesome meal extremely rich in proteins. Nothing can beat this dynamic combination.
Also read: Try This Low-Fat And High-Protein Diet For A Quick Weight Loss: Top 20 Proteins To Include In Your Diet Right Now
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.