Sinusitis: 6 Best Essential Oil Based Remedies
Sinusitis is caused due to inflammation of the mucous membranes, the bony cavities behind and on both sides of your nose. Here's a list of the 6 best essential oils for sinus infections.
- Acute sinusitis is accompanied by mild fever, congestion and headaches
- The best way to use essential oils for sinus infections is to inhale them
- Peppermint essential oil is popular for its ability to relieve sinusitis
The first symptom is a blocked nose, second is facial congestion, the third one may feel like an intense pressure within the nose and by the end your sinuses dry out; by now you must know that it is a sinus infection also known as sinusitis. Sinusitis is caused due to inflammation of the mucous membranes, the bony cavities behind and on both sides of your nose. Acute sinusitis is accompanied by mild fever, congestion and headaches. However, when it is extended for a long period of time, you are likely to experience a blocked nose. And trust us, it is not something one would look forward to.
Whether it is an acute infection or a chronic on, sinusitis needs a prompt treatment. Turning a blind eye towards it can increase the risk of the infection travelling upwards and this can cause much more harm. While there are medical and conventional treatments available for sinusitis, we recommend essential oils. Yes, some essential oils have the ability to clear nasal passages, reduce congestion and relieve sinusitis symptoms. It is a safer and more natural alternative to other synthetic medicines for the infection.
The best way to use essential oils for sinus infections is to inhale them. You can either add it to your steam therapy and inhale it or simply add a few drops to a handkerchief and keep inhaling it throughout the day. You can also keep an essential oil diffuser in your home so that the aroma is spread all over and you need not go through complicated procedures to inhale it.
Some essential oils have the properties of treating sinusitis. Here's a list of the 6 best essential oils for sinus infections. Keep reading...
1. Peppermint essential oil
Peppermint essential oil is popular for its ability to relieve sinusitis symptoms like congestion and headaches. This oil has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties which help in treating sinus infections effectively. Menthol is the main compound in this oil. It has mild sedative properties which make it perfect for sinus symptoms. For topical use, it should be combined with Jojoba or castor oil; peppermint oil can be toxic. This essential oil is effective for acute and chronic sinus infections.
2. Tea tree essential oil
Tea tree oil possesses anti-bacterial and anti-septic properties. This helps in eliminating germs which result in flu-like symptoms. Just like peppermint oil, this one also needs to be mixed with a carrier oil if you plan to use it topically. You can either rub it on your chest, around your nose or behind your ears for the desired effect. You can also take it internally but it should not be swallowed. Add a few drops of this oil to warm water and gargle with it. Keep spitting out the mixture when you are done.
Photo Credit: iStock
3. Eucalyptus oil
Eucalyptus oil has a natural organic compound known as eucalyptol. It has a minty aroma and a spicy yet cool flavor. Anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of this oil can help you relieve sinus symptoms naturally. It can reduce congestion, headaches and open up the blocked airways as well. It also controls the production of mucous and phlegm. Mix it with a carrier oil and rub it on your chest for best results.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Thyme essential oil
A large amount of dried thyme is required to produce a small amount of its essential oil. This is why thyme essential oil happens to be more expensive. This oil has anti-septic, anti-bacterial and expectorant properties which make it the perfect remedy for sinus infections. It supports the immune and respiratory systems of the body. This oil should also be diluted in a 1:1 ratio if used topically.
5. Lavender essential oil
Lavender has many other benefits than just treating anxiety and stress. It is a powerful remedy for sinusitis as well. Anti-viral, anti-fungal, and anti-septic properties of lavender oil help in reducing sinusitis symptoms naturally. It is a natural booster for your immune system. You can either smell it from the bottle or incorporate it in steam therapy. You can also keep it in an essential oil diffuser to get maximum benefits. It may sound like a mild treatment, but lavender oil is no less effective. It breaks mucus membranes and relieves you from nasal congestion.
6. Lemon essential oil
The extracts of lemon rinds are very powerful in terms of treating sinus infections. The properties of this oil support the respiratory functions. They break down mucous and relieve congestion. Further, it strengthens your immune system against such infections and prevents them from occurring again. Lemon essential oil is versatile and can be used in a number of ways. When congestion starts affecting you, take some oil and mix it with a carrier oil in a 1:1 ratio. Rub it on your chest and throat 5 times a day. You can also keep it in an oil diffuser so that the aroma is present in every part of your home.
Photo Credit: iStock
