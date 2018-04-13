The Best Exercises To Burn Max Calories In The Least Time
A combination of good diet and right exercises is what you must go for to lose weight quickly. Try these exercises.
Quick weight loss is possible with the right diet and exercises
HIGHLIGHTS
- Jumping rope can burn as many as 1074 calories in just one hour
- Swimming is perhaps one of the most fun ways to lose weight quickly
- Running up and down stairs increasing your heart rate and burns calories
Quick weight loss, perhaps the ideal technique of weight loss everyone is aiming for. No one is willing to wait for months just to shed a couple of kilos. And with more and more people losing oodles of weight in no time, this has become sort of a trend. Quick weight loss can be done in so many ways, by doing the right exercises, eating the right foods or perhaps with the help of fat-cutting devices. If you ask us for an opinion, a combination of good diet and right exercises is what you must go for. It is both fun and healthy. In this article, we shall discuss the best, quick-weight-loss exercises for you.
Also read: 3 Exercises That Burn Huge Amounts Of Calories
Here's a list of the 5 best exercises you must try if you wish to order to lose weight in no time.
1. Jumping rope
Jumping rope or skipping rope is one of the best ways to lose weight in no time. On an average, it can burn as many as 1074 calories in just one hour. Just a couple of jumps are good enough to get your heart pumping really fast. So try doing it in intervals. Jump for a couple of minutes, then stop and walk for a while and then jump again. This will help you maximize the benefits of your workout.
Summer season or the swimming season is here. Swimming is perhaps one of the most fun ways to lose weight quickly. High-intensity swimming can help you burn as many as 890 calories in just one hour. Experts say that even when your body is trying to warm due to cool water, it burns calories. Try different swim strokes each time to maximize the benefits of this exercise.
Jogging is a full-body workout which puts all your muscles to use and challenges your cardiovascular system. Even at a relaxed speed, you can burn as many as 755 calories in just one hour. Jogging is more like fast-paced walking and is a relaxed form of workout. Hence, it cannot be considered as high-intensity interval training.
Climbing stairs is a healthier option for you as compared to elevators and escalators because it keeps your body moving. But walking up and down the stairs does not burn calories; running does. Running up and down stairs increasing your heart rate and pumps more blood to all parts of your body. This induces high-calorie burn as compared to the number of calories you burn when you do the same on a flat surface.
Also read: Slow-Carb Diet For Weight Loss: Know All About It
5. Battle ropes
For sculpted and strong arms, shoulders and back use the heavy, and thick battle ropes kept in the gym. Swinging these heavy ropes for just 10 minutes will help you burn 112 calories at a time.
6. Burpees
Another exercise which puts your whole body to work is burpees. They challenge all your muscle groups and get your heart pumping at a fast rate. Start by standing straight with your arms by your side. Now jump and place your arms on the floor, and push your legs backward and come in the push-up position. Now bring your legs in front and jump up. This is one round. Now repeat multiple reps of this exercise. It will get your heart pumping very fast and will help you burn oodles of calories in no time.
Also read: These Are By Far The Best Yoga Poses For Weight Loss!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.