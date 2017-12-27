ASK OUR EXPERTS

7 Effective Ways To Get Rid Of Acne On The Back

7 Effective Ways To Get Rid Of Acne On The Back

Have you been having a hard time getting rid of the unreachable acne on your back? Don't worry we got your back!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 27, 2017 03:32 IST
3-Min Read
Many of the reasons of acne are due to our lifestyles choices

Acne on the back, or bacne, as some call it, is like a dark horse, though little is known about it, as we can't really see it, it creates much fuss and discomfort for the one suffering from it. Though some of the causes of bacne are internal and due to hormonal imbalances, many of them are due to our lifestyles choices. Here we have compiled 7 effective ways of getting rid of that acne on the back because of which you haven't been able to wear off shoulder or backless dresses

1. Use apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar works like elixir in problems related to the skin and has an accelerated affect than other home remedies. Drinking apple cider vinegar detoxifies the body from inside and can aid not only in gaining a clear skin but also for treating your liver. It regulates the pH of your skin and helps clear out the pimples and blemishes. Add two-three tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to one bowel of water and dab it on your back every night before bed. You can even include it in your diet by drinking a glass of water and adding a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to it.

2. Change your showering technique

One of the major reasons for your bacne can be the way you shower. Believe it or not, showering the right way can reduce your bacne by a lot. While showering, always wash and condition your hair first. Only after dabbing them dry and wrapping them in a towel, go for washing your body. While washing hair, a lot of dead skin from the head falls on our backs and showering opposite to what we just told increases the chances of the dead skin clogging to your back. Thus, to ensure this doesn't happen, wash your body only after you have washed and conditioned your hair. Also ensure to have silicon free shampoo and conditioner.

3. Make the right choice with soap/ body wash

Choose medicated soap/body wash which contains salicylic acid which will numb the inflammation. Shower gels rich in Epsom salts can be a great way for drying out oily patches and work against inflammation.

4. Wash after workouts

After working out, don't forget to remove your sweat drenched clothing and take a shower as soon as possible. Gym clothes are generally tight made of synthetic material which traps sweat and oil close to the pores where it gets entrapped into acne and pimples.

5. Scrub, but not too much

Pores on the back are more prone to clogging than the face. If you have dandruff, your back and the neck comes in direct contact of the dead skin and this will the sebum secretion can produce pimples on the skin. Scrub your back at least twice a week to exfoliate all the accumulated dead skin and make your pores free of them and the excessive oil. It should be done with extreme care and gentility.

6. Clean sheets daily

Not only bed sheets, but also towels, undergarments and regular clothes which come in contact with the skin should be kept clean. Bed sheets should be changed weakly so that you are not exposed too much of your dead skin and oil from your body. Also, clean sheets daily by dusting them off.

7. Drink plenty of water

Water has always been a boon in disguise. Much of our skin related problems originate from having a low water intake throughout the day. This accumulates the toxins in the body and doesn't provide them a passage to pass through. Drinking the needed amount of water everyday gets rid of bodily toxins and a cleaner detoxified blood circulation which is essential in treating acne.

