Rujuta Diwekar Suggests 5 Best Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dark Circles
Dark circles can be a sign of aging and make you appear older than you really are. Some primary causes of dark circles are inadequate sleep, stress, hormonal changes, fatigue, eye strain, dehydration, allergies and genes.
Dark circles can make you appear older than you really are.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Dark circles can make you look dull and raddled
- Herbal tea you can do to get rid of your dark circles
- Supportive people are a huge boon to your overall health
Are you concerned about the dark circles under your eyes? Dark circles can make you look dull and raddled. The skin around our eyes is very sensitive and delicate as compared to the other parts of the body. Dark circles or dark spots under the eyes are very common in both the genders. Dark circles can be a sign of aging and make you appear older than you really are. Some primary causes of dark circles are inadequate sleep, stress, hormonal changes, fatigue, eye strain, dehydration, allergies and genes.
Also read: Say Goodbye To Puffy Eyes And Dark Circles With These Remedies
Rujuta Diwekar suggests 5 effective and simple home remedies for treating dark circles:
1. Herbal tea:
Herbal tea is the first thing that you can do to get rid of your dark circles. Prepare a herbal tea for yourself and drink once a day. You can add a piece of fresh ginger, some tulsi leaves and one or two strands of saffron (kesar) to your tea. For additional benefits add some honey to your drink.
2. A healthy evening snack:
Everyone feels hungry around four or five in the evening. We all need something to munch during that time of the day. Instead of grabbing a packet of chips or popcorn go for a healthier option. Take some peanuts, jaggery and coconut mix it all in a bowl and enjoy your healthy evening snack.
Also read: Get Rid Of Dark Circles With These Remedies
3. Plow pose:
This common yoga pose Helasana or the Plow pose can help keep stress at bay. In order to perform this yoga asana; you should lie on your back. Join the legs together and calm yourself. You should keep the palms flat on the ground and breath normally. While exhaling make sure you press the palms on the ground and raise both the legs upwards straight and then try to touch the ground just behind. Breathe slowly and then remain in this posture for a couple of minutes. This yoga asana will help reduce stress thereby helping you get rid of the dark circles under your eyes.
4. Natural cleanser:
The most common dairy-product milk; contains vitamins A and B 6. These vitamins help build new skin cells. The vitamin B12 in milk naturally lightens the dark spots on your skin. Additionally, the selenium in milk protects the skin from sun damage and harmful free radicals. You can make a thick paste by mixing two tablespoons of gram flour and fresh milk. Let it dry and then rinse it with cold water. You can repeat this thrice a week. This will work as a natural cleanser for the face. Also, avoid using soaps and face wash as they are loaded with chemicals.
5. Relationships:
Supportive people are a huge boon to your overall health. They help you enjoy life and support you throgh the good and phases of life. However, not all relationships are supportive, and some people in your life can cause more stress than support. These relationships are proven to be harmful to your overall health. As a general thumb, rule celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests to stay away from toxic people both offline and online.
Also read: Celeb Health Coach Luke Coutinho Reveals All About Dark Circles: Causes, Treatments And Link With Kidney Diseases
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.