ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Busy Mornings? Try These Quick And Extremely Healthy Breakfast Options

Busy Mornings? Try These Quick And Extremely Healthy Breakfast Options

The whole idea of breakfast is to energize you, improve overall performance and deliver vitamins and nutrients to your body. Here are some quick and healthy breakfast ideas.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 7, 2017 10:17 IST
2-Min Read
Busy Mornings? Try These Quick And Extremely Healthy Breakfast Options

Healthy breakfast options for busy mornings

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The whole idea of breakfast is to energize you
  2. The simple and easiest breakfast for busy mornings is to have boiled eggs
  3. Starting your day with creamy avocado toast can do wonders
Skipping breakfast results in a brain that's slow to fire and a body that clings to calories, grudgingly lowering its energy output because it's unsure when it might see its next meal. The whole idea of breakfast is to energize you, improve overall performance and deliver vitamins and nutrients to your body. There are some mornings where we leave the house skipping the most important meal of the day. There are many healthy breakfast ideas that require very little effort when put into practice. To keep yourself and your family up for the day, you need to be able to provide sources of protein, health fats, vitamins, and nutrients. These make-ahead egg muffins, overnight oats, freezer bags can be really easy to prepare. 

1. Eggs

The simple and easiest breakfast for busy mornings is to have boiled eggs. It takes only five minutes to scramble a couple of eggs. Beat some eggs, add some finely chopped onion and pinch of salt, pour them in a muffin tray and bake away. For better taste, shred some sausages and add them to the mix. Occasionally, a bit of your favourite cheese can be grated on top for a bit of indulgence. 
 
healthy breakfast busy mornings

Easy and healthy breakfast recipes for your busy mornings
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Avocado
RELATED STORIES

'So... Why Do We Eat Eggs For Breakfast?'

'These Powerful Drinks Are What You Need To Kick Start Your Day'


Starting your day with creamy avocado toast can do wonders. The fruit is loaded with fiber and cholesterol-lowering monounsaturated fats. Also, the whole thing is ready in just three simple steps: Mash the avocado onto toasted bread, drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice, and then sprinkle with salt and red pepper flakes. 
 
healthy breakfast busy mornings

Easy and healthy breakfast recipes for your busy mornings
Photo Credit: iStock


3. Sandwich

Sandwiches can be prepared easily. Include some fresh and green vegetables, sliced cheese or meat, placed on or between slices of bread. It is better to use muti-grain or brown bread.This too is very healthy and can keep you full for a longer period of time. 

4. Smoothie

A smoothie prepared with bananas, some oatmeal, and peanut butter with a pinch of cinnamon. If you are not a big fan of the blender then the fruits of your choice will go great with a simple dressing of honey, lemon juice, curd, salt and grounded pepper. Add some mint leaves for a refreshing yet mild flavor. This is delicious and at the same time healthy. 

5. Oatmeal

Prepare the oatmeal, add in a pinch of salt, pepper and cinnamon. Top with an over-easy cooked egg with a sprinkle of cheese on top. This takes hardly ten minutes and is highly nutritious.

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------