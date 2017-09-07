Home » Living Healthy » Busy Mornings? Try These Quick And Extremely Healthy Breakfast Options
The whole idea of breakfast is to energize you, improve overall performance and deliver vitamins and nutrients to your body. Here are some quick and healthy breakfast ideas.
1. Eggs
The simple and easiest breakfast for busy mornings is to have boiled eggs. It takes only five minutes to scramble a couple of eggs. Beat some eggs, add some finely chopped onion and pinch of salt, pour them in a muffin tray and bake away. For better taste, shred some sausages and add them to the mix. Occasionally, a bit of your favourite cheese can be grated on top for a bit of indulgence.
2. Avocado
Starting your day with creamy avocado toast can do wonders. The fruit is loaded with fiber and cholesterol-lowering monounsaturated fats. Also, the whole thing is ready in just three simple steps: Mash the avocado onto toasted bread, drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice, and then sprinkle with salt and red pepper flakes.
3. Sandwich
Sandwiches can be prepared easily. Include some fresh and green vegetables, sliced cheese or meat, placed on or between slices of bread. It is better to use muti-grain or brown bread.This too is very healthy and can keep you full for a longer period of time.
4. Smoothie
A smoothie prepared with bananas, some oatmeal, and peanut butter with a pinch of cinnamon. If you are not a big fan of the blender then the fruits of your choice will go great with a simple dressing of honey, lemon juice, curd, salt and grounded pepper. Add some mint leaves for a refreshing yet mild flavor. This is delicious and at the same time healthy.
5. Oatmeal
Prepare the oatmeal, add in a pinch of salt, pepper and cinnamon. Top with an over-easy cooked egg with a sprinkle of cheese on top. This takes hardly ten minutes and is highly nutritious.
