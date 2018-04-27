Weight Loss: 7 Best Breakfast Foods
Recent study suggests that skipping breakfast can lead to weight gain and increases your risk of obesity by 25%. Here are some healthy breakfast options which will help you lose weight.
Breakfast kick starts your metabolism and boosts your cognitive health
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. There is a strong reason why experts say this, and what we are going to tell you next will give you another good reason to believe it. Recent study suggests that skipping breakfast can lead to weight gain. So if you are on a weight-loss spree, this habit will take you backwards in terms of your goal. The study suggests that skipping breakfast can give you dangerous belly fat over time and increases your risk of obesity by 25%. However, if you are regular with your breakfast and other meals, you are less likely to develop belly fat.
Experts suggest that breakfast kick starts your metabolism and boosts your cognitive health as well. It sets your body well for the rest of the meals of the day. This prevents you from eating at odd hours, thereby preventing excess calorie intake. But this greatly depends on what you eat for breakfast. Yes, eating the right kind of foods for breakfast plays an important role. In this article, we will discuss some healthy breakfast options which will keep you full for longer and induce weight loss as well.
Listed below are the 7 healthiest breakfast options for weight loss. Keep reading...
1. Eggs
Eggs are like the standard breakfast option for most people. They are delicious, easy-to-prepare and super-healthy. Eggs are a rich source of protein which makes them very filling. A two-egg-omelet is good enough to keep you full for approximately three hours, till lunch time. As a result, you consume lesser calories. Research shows that people who consume eggs for breakfast lose up to two-thirds more weight than others.
2. Greek yogurt
It is creamy, delicious and very healthy. Greek yogurt is prepared by separating the whey and other liquids from curb, making it thicker and more concentrated in protein. Protein is good for you because it keeps you full for longer and boosts your body metabolism as well. They are also a good source of probiotics which promotes a healthier gut. Add some berries and chopped fruits to enhance its flavor and nutritional value. This breakfast option will help you lose weight in the long run.
3. Oatmeal
Oatmeal is a source of complex carbs and is the perfect breakfast option for cereal lovers. It is a rich source fiber, vitamins and minerals which keep you full for longer, thereby killing hunger pangs. Oats are touted to be one of the healthiest grains on the planet and are known for their weight loss benefits. Just a bowl of oatmeal topped with some freshly fruits can be the perfect breakfast food for you.
Nuts and nut butters can also promote weight loss. They are a source of healthy fats and keep you full for a long period of time. They are linked to reduced hunger pangs and an increased sense of fullness. All you need to do is spread some peanut butter on a multi-grain bread toast.
5. Almond butter
Nut butters like almond butter are linked to weight loss. Almond butter is also a source of healthy fats and experts say that people who consume almond butter for breakfast are less likely to be overweight than the rest. It is a rich source of fiber, antioxidants and healthy fats. Just spread some almond butter on whole-wheat or multigrain bread and you are good to go.
6. Protein shake
One of the best sources of protein is protein powder. Whey protein is recommended for breakfast because it is easily absorbed by the body. Add fruits, nut butters and other ingredients to make it a nutrient dense breakfast option. Just one glass of protein shake will keep you satiated for a long time, thereby preventing you from mid-meal snacking.
7. Fruits
Fruits constitute a delicious and healthy breakfast option. They add vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, healthy fats, fiber and protein to your diet. Include citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruit to your breakfast, they will make up for your daily requirement of vitamin C. Berries are a rich source of antioxidants which keeps free radicals away, thereby protecting your body from oxidative stress. Add fruits to your yogurt, shakes and oatmeal to make the most of its benefits.
