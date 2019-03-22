Protein Requirement For The 40 Plus: What You Should Know
Protein is a nutrient which is widely popular for its weight loss and muscle mass building properties. It helps in preventing any drop in metabolic rate and maintains bone health. Here's how much protein you should eat daily if you are 40 plus.
At least 1-1.2 g protein per kg of body weight is needed on a daily basis by people above 40
HIGHLIGHTS
As men and women age, there are changes that occur at a hormonal level. For men, after the age of 30, the levels of free testosterone in the blood start dipping. With a reduction in testosterone levels, muscle mass retention and general muscle tone also start reducing. The same occurs with perimenopausal women, who tend to experience loss of muscle. Hence, physical training and consuming sufficient protein becomes the way to go. Protein is a nutrient which is widely popular for its weight loss and muscle mass building properties. It helps in preventing any drop in metabolic rate and maintains bone health.
In this article, we talk about the need of sufficient protein at the age 40, in how much quantity should people of this age consume protein and how it helps them age in a healthy manner. Following are some common queries answered by Dr. Siddhant Bhargava
Protein requirement for the 40 plus: what you should know
1. How much protein is needed on a daily basis for 40 plus people and why?
At least 1-1.2 g protein per kg of body weight is needed on a daily basis by people above 40. The Recommended Dietary Allowance is 0.9-1.1 g / kg body weight. We are aping it up a bit to compensate for the reasons stated above.
3. What are the foods that 40 plus people must include in their diet?
Non-vegetarians can keep it simple and just include at least 2 servings (2 meals a day) of non-veg food in their day. Meats, fish and eggs are the best source of protein for 40 plus people who are non-vegetarians.
For an eggetarian, a combination of whole eggs and egg whites should be used for adding protein. Vegetarians can include soya products like tofu, tempeh, dairy products and lentils in their diet to increase intake of proteins. Seeds also act as great protein sources coupled with a large fat component.
4. What should 40 plus people do weight loss?
The universal truth is calories in vs calories out. If you are burning more calories than you are consuming, you will start losing weight. But you should do this in the right manner. In order to lose fat and not muscle, you need to follow a particular protocol.
If you want to lose weight at 40 plus, you need to consume sufficient amount of protein, which is 1-1.2 g / kg body weight. Do resistance training including exercises like Pilates, weight training and functional training. Consume moderate amount of fat and carbohydrates, and maintaining a calorie deficit at all times is the best way of losing body weight or more rightly, body fat.
5. Some lifestyle tips for 40 plus
1. Consume enough protein to prevent loss of muscle.
2. Consume enough fat and especially fat sources rich in omega. This will help you follow portion control and improve satiety. Including good fats in your diet also helps in keeping your skin soft and moisturised. Omega 3 fatty acids are a must for 40 plus people. It is a potent anti-inflammatory fat that can help prevent degenerative conditions like diabetes, Parkinson's and most importantly ageing.
3. Consume enough anti-oxidants. Astaxanthin, CO Q10, curcumin, Vitamin A, C and E are important for the 40 plus. Antioxidants prevent free radical damage in the body and ultimately prevent ageing.
(Dr. Siddhant Bhargava is Co-Founder, Fitness and Nutritional Scientist - Food Darzee)
