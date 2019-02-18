6 Protein-Rich Foods You Should Eat After A Workout
Exercising results in breakdown of muscle protein. The rate at which this happens depends on the intensity of your exercise. Consuming proteins after a workout can give your body amino acids for repairing rebuilding the lost proteins.
You can eat eggs after your workout to maximise benefits from exercising
HIGHLIGHTS
- It is important to have the right kind of nutrition after workout
- It helps in achieving regular progress and desired goals on time
- It enables recovery and exercise performance
What you eat before and after a workout can affect your health, weight loss goals and how you respond to exercise. The right kind of nutrition is important for regular progress and achieve your desired goals on time. However, it is a common tendency to put more attention to what you eat before your workout than what you eat after a workout. In this article, we talk about the right kind of proteins which you must eat after a workout.
Why is it important to eat right after a workout?
On exercising, muscles use glycogen stories for fuel. This makes muscles being slightly deprived of glycogen. Healthline mentions that some proteins in muscles also get broken down. The body tries to rebuild its oxygen stores and eating the right nutrients can help you do this faster. For good recovery, the right kind of nutrition can improve your recovery as well.
Also read: This Protein-Rich Food Can Help Lower High Blood Pressure
Proteins to eat after a workout
Exercising results in breakdown of muscle protein. The rate at which this happens depends on the intensity of your exercise. Consuming proteins after a workout can give your body amino acids for repairing rebuilding the lost proteins.
1. Eggs: Whole eggs can be a good post-workout snack. Packed with protein, eggs while provide you with the right kind of nutrition and will improve your muscle building. People trying to lose weight can also eat eggs after working out.
2. Sweet potato: While rich in carbs, sweet potato also contains protein. Consuming carb-rich food can refuel you after a session of intense workout.
Also read: Should You Eat Dal Rice? Here's Why Research Now Backs This Protein Mix That Aids Weight Loss And Gut Health
3. Cottage cheese: For times you feel too tired to prepare an entire post-workout meal, you can simply slice some cottage cheese into cubes, sprinkle some salt and black pepper on it and eat it raw. Cottage cheese contains good amount of protein that can help you recover after your workout.
4. Quinoa: Fibre and protein content in quinoa make it an ideal post-workout meal. What's more is that quinoa is gluten-free and can help people on a weight loss diet as well.
5. Chicken: Chicken is lean protein that can help you feel energised after a workout. Protein from chicken can help you build muscle mass.
Also read: Add These Proteins To Your Salads For Quick Weight Loss
6. Fatty fish like salmon and tuna: Along with being rich in omega 3 fatty acids, fatty fish like salmon and tuna are also rich sources of protein. Omega 3 fatty acids in fatty fish are good for heart health. Fatty fish is low in carbs and can thus be included in weight loss diet as well.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.