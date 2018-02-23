ASK OUR EXPERTS

7 Proven Health Benefits Of Soy Milk

7 Proven Health Benefits Of Soy Milk

From obesity to hypertension, soy milk can be beneficial for a whole lot of health issues. Take a look.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Feb 23, 2018 05:17 IST
3-Min Read
Soy milk is a dairy-free source of milk is made solely from soybeans

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Combining soy milk with a low fat diet can help you get rid of obesity
  2. A compound found in soy had anti-ageing properties
  3. Soy milk has antidepressant properties

For those who are vegan or lactose intolerant, soy milk is a blessing. This dairy-free source of milk is made solely from soybeans and is a powerhouse of health benefits. Though it is continuously on the radar for being harmful to a man's fertility, there is no conclusive proof for the same. But what's more important is to look at the many health benefits this beverage has to offer. From obesity to hypertension, soy milk can be beneficial for a whole lot of health issues.

Here we enlist 7 proven health benefits of soy milk you may have never heard of.

1. Weight loss

Soy milk is rich in fibre which has a considerable effect on the BMI and good cholesterol levels. This beverage is known to help with obesity and high blood pressure. Combining soy milk with a low-fat diet and some soy proteins can help you get rid of obesity while keeping your muscle mass in place.

2. Better heart health

Soy is that product which improves your good cholesterol levels and prevents heart diseases. Soy milk improves the plasma lipid levels in people and reduces the risk of heart diseases later in life. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, polyunsaturated fats which together promote better heart health.

3. Cures skin issues

If you are dealing with frequent acne outbreak, switch to a soy-rich diet. This one product in itself is good enough to reduce hyperpigmentation (a condition of darkening of the skin). And it doesn't end here; a recent research states that a compound found in soy had anti-aging properties.

4. Better hair growth

Soy milk, when combined with a protein-rich diet can have a good impact on your hair. It can stimulate better hair growth to improve its appearance. For frizzy and unmanageable hair too, soy milk can be beneficial.


5. Stronger bones

Soy milk is rich in calcium and it is needless to explain why it can be beneficial for your bones. Calcium content in this beverage promotes better bone health by keeping them stronger, maintaining their structure intact, hence reducing the risk of fractures.

6. Recovery after workout

Workout means that your body will lose some fats and burn some calories and recovery is a must after this. So if you are a vegan or are lactose-intolerant, soy milk can be the perfect beverage for you to ensure better recovery after workouts. Riboflavin in soy milk can help you recover all your lost energy post-workouts.

7. Antidepressant

Soy milk can boost your mood. It contains vitamin B6 and vitamin B complex which are beneficial in improving your mood. Besides this, soy milk is rich in magnesium which releases the hormone serotonin in your body which works as an antidepressant for your mind.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



