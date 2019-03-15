This Protein-Rich Mid-Day Snack Is All You Need To Control Your Blood Sugar Levels
While healthy meals, portion size and weight control are one of the most important measures for diabetes management, it is also equally important to understand that diabetes should eat after every two or three hours.
Yoghurt is rich in calcium and probiotics.
Diabetes is a chronic medical condition and people with diabetes must keep a constant check on their blood sugar levels. Diabetes is a condition which occurs when blood sugar is above 180 mg/dL. High blood sugar level if left untreated can negatively impact their health. It may cause many problems in the long run like vision problems, foot ulcers, kidney failures, heart diseases, damage to the nervous system and many more. However, maintaining a healthy lifestyle which includes regular physical activity and healthy eating habits can help manage diabetes.
While healthy meals, portion size and weight control are one of the most important measures for diabetes management, it is also equally important to understand that diabetes should eat after every two or three hours. Apart from the main meals, they should include nutritious and healthy snacks in between. Although, the mid-day snack should be consumed in small quantities. Also, one should be careful while choosing the mid-day snacks. They should delight your taste buds without increasing your blood sugar levels.
One such snack can be yoghurt with berries or any other fruits or a smoothie. Yoghurt is rich in calcium and probiotics. It helps in improving your gut health as well. Proteins in yoghurt will help in controlling the blood sugar levels and satiated for a long time. All the more yoghurt helps in improving the metabolism and the absorption of sugar in the body.
Fruits like berries are full of antioxidants which will help reduce inflammation in the body. Berries will also help reducing the inflammation in the cells of the pancreas, the organ which is responsible for secreting insulin. Berries are also rich in fibre, which helps slow down the digestion and the breakdown of sugar. This in turn helps in keeping blood sugar controlled. Moreover, fiber will help promotes fullness which will also keep the weight in check. Weight management is also an important prerequisite to manage diabetes. Some other fruits that diabetics can enjoy are apples, citrus fruits, melons, grapes, guavas, kiwi, papaya and mangoes. The next time you feel hungry, you can simply take any fruit of your it choice and mix it with yoghurt to make a nourishing snack.
Try mixing some healthy nuts and seeds for additional nutritional punch while keeping your blood sugar levels normal. Some healthy nuts could be almonds or walnuts. These nuts also have significant amounts of protein which help in managing diabetes. Instead of yoghurt, you can also use Greek yoghurt or full-fat milk.
Diabetics, should keep in mind that they should not add sugar or other artificial sweeteners to their yoghurt as it can increase their blood sugar levels.
