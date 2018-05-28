Resistance Training: 6 Reasons Why Resistance Training Must Be Included In Your Fitness Regime
Resistance training, weight training or strength training, refers to the use of resistance to build muscle strength, endurance and size of skeletal muscles. Click here to know why it should be included in your fitness regime.
Over time, resistance training makes your muscles stronger
HIGHLIGHTS
- Over time, resistance training makes your muscles stronger
- It involves strengthening and toning of muscles against a force
- It can help you with better management of chronic diseases like arthritis
Exercising surely is important for your overall health. But not all forms of exercise serve the same purpose. One of the many forms of exercise or workout is resistance training. Resistance training, weight training or strength training, refers to the use of resistance to build muscle strength, endurance and size of skeletal muscles. The basic principle of this workout is that the body's muscles will work against the resistance forces and try to overcome it. Over time, resistance training makes the muscles stronger. However, many people feel that resistance training is meant to bulk up the body which is why most people prefer avoiding this form of workout. But this is not true; resistance training promotes long-term weight management and helps you maintain overall health. Still not convinced? We'll give you some more good reasons why resistance training should be included in your fitness regime.
Also read: What Will Make You Lose More Weight: Cardio Or Weight Training?
Here are 6 reasons why resistance training must be included in your fitness regime.
1. It makes you stronger and fitter
Obviously, if you lift weights and challenge your body with different forms of resistance, overtime it will become stronger and fitter than it used to be. Stronger muscles make it easier for you to perform your everyday tasks in a much easier way. This is more important for the aged due to the loss of muscle mass a person goes through with age. Resistance training is also known as strength training due to the fact that it involves strengthening and toning of muscles as they are contracted against a force. This is of two types:
- Isometric resistance: Contracting muscles against immovable things, for instance the force applied against the floor during a pushup.
- Isotonic strength training: Contracting muscles through a range of motions, like in weight lifting.
Photo Credit: iStock
2. Protects your bones and muscle mass
After 30, you start to lose 3-5% of lean muscle mass and the reason responsible for this is ageing. While there are natural ways of preventing this, like consumption of a healthy, calcium-rich diet and avoiding unhealthy habits like smoking, there is another way of slowing it down. Resistance training helps in slowing down loss of bone and muscle mass. 30 minutes of high intensity resistance training can improve performance, bone structure, bone density and slow down loss of bone mass in menopausal women.
Also read: Ladies! Here's Why You Should Do Weight Training
3. It increases your resting metabolism
While running, walking, jogging and other aerobic exercises allow you to burn calories, resistance training also gives in some contribution. It boosts your resting metabolism. This means that people who practice resistance training experience weight loss even when their body is not exercising and is engaging in other daily life activities. This way, you will burn some additional calories during the day besides what you burn during workouts and it will make weight loss an easier goal for you.
4. It helps you develop better body mechanics
The balance of your body depends on the strength of the muscles of your legs. The stronger those muscles are, the better your balance will be. And better body balance, posture and coordination are some more important benefits of resistance training. A study showed that resistance training reduced the likelihood of frequent falls in people with poor physical function by 40%.
5. Better management of chronic diseases
Resistance training is beneficial for much more than your physical strength. It can help you with better management of chronic diseases. For example, resistance training can be quite beneficial for people with arthritis. Research shows that it is as effective as medication for arthritis pains. Another benefit is better management and control of blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes patients.
Also read: Strength Training: How Much And Why You Must Include It In Your Fitness Regime
6. Sculpts your body
Coupling strength training with the appropriate cardio exercises and a healthy diet can help you get a perfectly sculpted body. Resistance training promotes a healthier, non-invasive and non-surgical attainment of a perfectly-shaped butt, arms, legs and a slimmer waistline.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.